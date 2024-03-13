The funeral of Thomas Kingston – the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor – took place yesterday (March 12), with new details about the service and the royals who attended released last night.

Thomas’ shock death was announced at the end of last month. An inquest then revealed Lady Gabriella’s husband’s cause of death. He died from a catastrophic head wound, with the coroner confirming no suspicious circumstances and noting that a gun was found close to his body.

He was laid to rest in a private family funeral yesterday, but according to royal expert Rebecca English, his grieving family were “happy” for some details from inside the service to be revealed.

Lady Gabriella laid husband Thomas to rest yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

Thomas Kingston funeral – royal mourners

Posting on social media, Rebecca shared: “The funeral for Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, was held today and his family are happy for the following to be shared. The family funeral was held at the Chapel Royal, St James’s, at 11.30am, with the coffin being brought from the chapel of Kensington Palace.”

The congregation of around 140 people were close family and friends of Lady Gabriella and the Kingstons.

She then revealed further details about the invited mourners. “The congregation of around 140 people were close family and friends of Lady Gabriella and the Kingstons, among them The Prince of Wales, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.”

The funeral took place at the Chapel Royal, St James’ Palace – seen here for Prince Louis’ christening (Credit: Splash News)

The service and secrecy over ‘final resting place’

Details of who conducted the service, readings and how long the service lasted were also revealed.

English tweeted: “The service was led by the Sub-Dean of the Chapels Royal, the Revd Canon Paul Wright, with a sermon from the former Bishop of London, the Rt Revd Richard Chartres. The one-hour service was followed by a private cremation.”

However, secrecy surrounds what will happen to Thomas’ ashes as she added: “With no details to be shared of a final resting place.”

Prince William, pictured previously, was the most senior royal in attendance (Credit: Splash News)

‘Larger scale memorial in due course’

English confirmed: “The funeral was followed by a reception St James’s Palace.”

However, she added that plans for a memorial service appear to be under consideration. She added: “A larger scale memorial service for Mr Kingston is likely to be held in due course.”

The date the funeral took place was also a poignant one. It marked nine years since the couple first went public with their romance.

Back in 2015, on March 12, Lady Gabriella and Thomas made their first public outing as a couple at the Cheltenham Festival. It came four years before they married on May 18 2019 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

King Charles and Camilla didn’t attend the funeral of Thomas Kingston (Credit: Splash News)

Why the King and Queen didn’t attend funeral of Thomas Kingston

As royal fans will know, King Charles is currently having treatment for cancer. Cancer treatment usually weakens the immune system, so it’s advised that exposure to a large number of individuals is avoided.

English added: “The King is currently unable to attend larger scale events of this kind. The Queen was committed to hosting the WOW reception at Buckingham Palace this morning, which is why neither attended.”

Camilla gets her own Barbie

Camilla hosted an event to mark International Women’s Day yesterday at Buckingham Palace as part of her role as president of the organisation WOW (Women of the World). It was attended by Dame Helen Mirren and saw Camilla presented with her very only Barbie doll.

The Queen looked elegant in blue midi dress by Fiona Clare and an Amanda Wakeley black cape. She completed her outfit with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, diamond and pearl earrings. Ahead of the event, WOW was given a breakdown of Camilla’s outfit. This was so WOW could accurately recreate it for her Barbie.

