Prince William’s bizarre ‘name suggestions’ for Prince George before his birth

Prince William nearly chose a name for Prince George that no one saw coming, according to a fresh royal book. And if the claims are to be believed, his unexpected suggestions even left palace staff momentarily lost for words.

The alternative choices were so off the beaten track that insiders say they had aides “stuttering” during official meetings.

George could have had a different name thanks to his dad, a new book claims (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William’s alternative name choice for Prince George

Back in July 2013, as Prince George’s imminent arrival approached, royal watchers were in a frenzy trying to guess what the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would call their first child.

Two days after he was born, the announcement finally came: George Alexander Louis.

But it appears that name was not always a done deal. In William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, written by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, it is claimed that William and Kate spent “hours” poring over possible names.

According to the book, William had a habit of floating rather unexpected ideas, catching those around him off guard.

Kate and William kept George’s gender a surprise before his birth (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate in ‘fits of laughter’ over ‘left-field’ name suggestions

The couple are said to have kept their baby’s gender a surprise before the birth, even opting for neutral baby clothes.

As serialised in The Mirror, the book claims: “Catherine had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth’s middle name) for a girl. William had privately voiced his preference for having a girl, and was keen to incorporate a tribute to his late mother, most likely in the form of a middle name.”

After struggling to narrow things down, Kate was reportedly given a baby name book by friends.

“The couple had been given a book of baby names by a close friend, which they spent hours thumbing through – they often ended up in fits of laughter after one or the other had presented a more left-field suggestion,” Myers writes.

George turns 13 this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Palace staff left ‘stuttering’ over William’s name choices

Sources quoted in the book claim William would sometimes kick off meetings with his communications team by casually throwing out potential names.

Myers writes that he would ask: “What do you think about Rodney for a boy, or maybe Graham?” before breaking into laughter as aides struggled to respond.

In the end, the couple reportedly reduced their options to two firm favourites: George and Louis.

George won out for their firstborn. Then, five years later, when their third child arrived, they chose the other name from that original shortlist, Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Prince William ‘felt let down’ by Tom Bradby following Harry and Meghan documentary

What do you make of William’s reported name ideas? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.