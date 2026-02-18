Prince William ‘felt let down’ by Tom Bradby following Harry and Meghan documentary

Prince William was reportedly left feeling “betrayed” by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby after the broadcaster took part in a documentary with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a new book claims.

Back in 2019, Bradby accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their South Africa tour for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. It was here that Prince Harry made a public acknowledgment of the brothers’ strained relationship, saying he and William were on “different paths”.

According to the upcoming biography by Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, the Prince of Wales, 43, felt Bradby had “crossed a line” by participating in the project. The extract claims William saw the ITV anchor’s involvement as a personal betrayal.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to Tom Bradby in an ITV documentary (Credit: ITV)

Prince William ‘severely let down’ by documentary

William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, due out next week, delves into the private lives of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In one section, Myers reports that William was upset over Bradby’s presence in the 2019 documentary, which aired months before Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from royal duties.

A source tells Myers: “William felt betrayed and severely let down. He considered Tom a friend, they had always got on and Harry was close to him too, but [William] never thought [Bradby] would take a side like he did. As far as [William] was concerned, the friendship was over there and then.”

Candid confessions in South Africa

In the documentary, Harry and Meghan spoke openly about the pressures they were under. Bradby asked Harry about rumours of a rift between the brothers.

Harry replied: “Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him.”

Meghan Markle has opened up about the intense pressure she faced under the spotlight since marrying Prince Harry, and now it seems Prince William was left reeling by a friend’s involvement in the ITV documentary.

The Prince of Wales reportedly felt “betrayed” by Tom Bradby, according to a new book (Credit: Cover Images)

We have reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

Meghan Markle opened up about her personal struggles to Tom Bradby (Credit: ITV)

Meghan opened up on life in the spotlight

In the ITV documentary, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly with Tom Bradby about the struggles of adjusting to royal life.

Tom asked about the impact of the intense pressure she faced as a new mum, a newlywed, and someone constantly in the public eye. Meghan revealed: “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable. So that was made really challenging.

“Then when you have a newborn, especially as a woman, it’s a lot. You add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed…

“And also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing.”

William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story will be published on February 26.

