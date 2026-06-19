Prince William set to face ‘conflict’ and ‘uncomfortable period’ as worrying prediction made

A celebrity astrologer has made a prediction about Prince William as he prepares for his 44th birthday this weekend.

On June 21, the Prince of Wales will turn 44. It’s likely he’ll spend the day celebrating with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Ahead of his birthday, an astrologer has looked at what the year ahead could bring for William.

The Prince of Wales will celebrate his 44 birthday on Sunday (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Prince William prediction made ahead of his birthday

Speaking to OLBG, astrologer Inbaal Honigman predicted that William could need to “take sides in a conflict” and make “declarations that he’s uneasy about”.

Explaining Prince William’s star sign, Inbaal said: “William was born just a few minutes into the sensitive sign of Cancer, narrowly missing the cheeky sign of Gemini. His moon sign is Cancer too, making him a ‘double Cancer’, doubling up on his Cancerian qualities.

“Cancerians are emotional, intuitive, family-minded and caring. They love their own company and their personal comforts, and prioritise the good of others ahead of their own.

“The late Princess Diana, William’s mum, was a Cancerian too. William’s Mercury, planet of communication, happens to be in the chatty sign of Gemini, making him a born conversationalist.”

William may need to ‘take sides’ amid ‘conflict’

Inbaal explained that this coming year, Cancerians bid farewell to Jupiter, the planet of luck.

She said: “They’ve just spent a year with this planet in their sign. July itself is a challenging month for Cancerians like William because Mercury, the planet of communication, is going retrograde in Cancer until July 23rd.

“This means that those born under the sign of the crab will be dealing with broken promises, cancelled speaking engagements and travel mayhem.

An astrologer said it’s the time for “strength and companionship” in William’s marriage to Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

“The Cancer New Moon on 14th July is a time of fresh starts. So the prince may be announced as the figurehead of a new organisation. Cancer is a sign associated with families and the home, so it could be something in this field.

“Between 11 August and 27 September, Mars, the planet of passion and war, is going into Cancer, which is an uncomfortable period for the heir. William will be caught needing to take sides in a conflict and making declarations that he’s uneasy about, because he prefers to be on everyone’s side all at once.”

Prediction made over relationship

However, Inbaal also made some positive predictions about William‘s year ahead.

Meanwhile, she concluded: “The Full Moon in Cancer on 23 December is a high point for the prince and will highlight a lot of his humanitarian efforts. There could be international recognition of the royal family, represented by Prince William, as some previously concealed information comes to light.

Read more: Queen Camilla and Prince William’s ‘huge bust up’ over Harriet Sperling’s wedding day outfit ‘exposed’

“It is also a time for strength and companionship in his marriage because the Cancer full moon happens annually during Capricorn season. The Princess of Wales happens to be a Capricorn. So a getaway will be on the cards that week as they look for some privacy.”

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