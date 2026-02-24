Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘concerns’ for King Charles after Andrew arrest

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be increasingly concerned for King Charles as the monarch faces growing strain following the arrest of his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Prince of Wales appeared to offer a rare insight into his emotional state during an appearance at the BAFTA Film Awards, admitting he was “not in a calm state”, a remark royal insiders believe reflected the tense mood behind palace doors.

The ceremony marked William’s first public outing since the dramatic developments surrounding his uncle emerged, with the latest scandal once again placing intense scrutiny on the royal family.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Kate and William are reportedly concerned for King Charles (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘concerned’ for King Charles after Andrew’s arrest

According to sources, the situation has caused particular anxiety within the Wales household as headlines continue to focus on the controversy while the King undergoes ongoing cancer treatment.

One insider told the Daily Mail: “William is frustrated. It’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes king. William and Catherine are acutely aware this is a scandal that won’t be going away for a long time.”

Those close to the couple say they have been keen to distance themselves publicly from Andrew but remain limited in what they can say while the police investigation continues.

“They’ve been itching to say something,” the source added.

Andrew was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations linked to his former role as the UK’s trade envoy.

Scrutiny surrounding his long-standing association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has intensified in recent weeks after the US Department of Justice released millions of previously undisclosed files connected to its investigation into the disgraced financier.

They are very concerned about the health of the king.

The documents prompted renewed allegations that Andrew may have shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time in the diplomatic role. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

The unfolding crisis has reportedly sent shockwaves through royal circles, though insiders say the Prince and Princess of Wales remain primarily focused on the king’s wellbeing.

“It’s a terrible situation,” a second source said. “They are very concerned about the health of the king and the impact this will be having on him. He is exhausted. It’s draining for him.”

Representatives for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

The king is said to be drained amid the controversy surrounding his younger brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate attend BAFTAs amid Andrew scandal

Despite the turmoil, the Prince and Princess of Wales presented a united front as they attended the BAFTAs in London, a joint appearance many royal watchers interpreted as a deliberate show of stability.

Princess Kate dazzled in a rose-coloured Gucci gown cinched with a maroon belt, while William coordinated in a matching velvet blazer.

The princess made no reference to the ongoing controversy, instead sharing lighter moments with guests and revealing she had recently watched Hamnet. She admitted the emotional film had left her in “floods of tears” and with “very puffy eyes”.

“Catherine has kept very quiet,” one insider noted, adding that William’s candid comment about his state of mind appeared carefully considered. “He would have spoken on behalf of them both.”

Behind palace walls, however, concern is said to be growing over the long-term impact of the situation, both on the monarchy’s reputation and on the king personally.

Following Andrew’s arrest, Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming the monarch’s “wholehearted support and co-operation” with the investigation.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,” King Charles said. “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

William and Kate are understood to fully support the statement.

Read more: Ed Davey’s apology on BBC Breakfast over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor comments amid arrest scandal

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.