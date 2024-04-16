Inside Prince Louis’ sixth birthday plans – homemade ‘treat’ from mum Kate; ‘magical’ celebrations with friends; doubt over official picture release

Prince Louis’ birthday is just a week away. But how will he be celebrating? The young royal turns six on April 23, so there is no doubt that there will be some fun in store.

His grandfather, King Charles, and mum, Princess Kate, have weathered a difficult period of late. The pair have both recently been diagnosed with cancer. They’re receiving treatment.

Of course, this means the royals deserve some well needed quality time to lift spirits. Here is everything we know about Prince Louis’ upcoming birthday…

Prince Louis will soon be celebrating his sixth birthday (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Inside Prince Louis’ sixth birthday plans

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has given an insight into what to expect on Louis’ birthday. She told OK!: “Kate will throw herself into making Louis’ sixth birthday as magical as possible, in the circumstances, and she’ll make sure all the attention is on him – not her.”

Jennie also highlighted that she thinks this is great for Kate’s recovery as “dwelling” on illness isn’t helpful.

A source also told OK! that they think Kate and William will focus on making the celebration as “normal” as possible, as they celebrate with friends.

Jennie went on to predict that Kate will indeed throw herself into making a homemade cake or treat for Louis and despite battling her recent diagnosis, will plan around her treatment – perhaps with a picnic in the grounds of their Windsor home.

In 2019, Kate starred on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas special and explained that she “loves” to make her children’s birthday cakes.

She said: “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much.”

It is important to note that due to the date, Louis will likely be at school, which may alter their usual plans. However, the family have also shared their desire for “normalcy” amid a trying period for the family.

However, complete normality might not be the way forward. Royal correspondent Jennie has shared her thoughts on whether the family will mark the date with their usual tribute – releasing a birthday portrait.

Prince Louis’ birthday will likely lift spirits (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

The Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day photo controversy

She said: “I wouldn’t blame them in the least for not releasing a picture at all after the storm in a teacup after the Mother’s Day photo. It will be interesting to see if Kate faces down her critics and takes a picture herself or gets in a professional – or does nothing.”

The Sunday Times recently reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales have debated whether they should share the usual birthday image.

“They [the Prince and Princess of Wales] appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children. There is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” an insider told the publication.

Kate previously caused quite a stir when she shared an edited picture to Instagram on Mother’s Day. The image was later pulled by image agencies. It also triggered countless theories about the Princess’ whereabouts and wellness. She later shared her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales was ultimately forced to release a statement about her “amateur” image. She wrote to social media: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

The Princess of Wales issued an apology over the editing of the photo (Credit: Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince Harry to celebrate birthday in UK

Meanwhile, Louis’ uncle, Prince Harry, might be pulling out all the stops for his upcoming 40th later this year. Prince Harry is reportedly set to make a return to the UK next month.

The Duke of Sussex’s return will mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – which he founded in 2014. This isn’t the only event he will apparently be celebrating though…

A source told Heat magazine: “It’s been so long since Harry’s had a chance to let loose and enjoy himself like the good old days, and he feels justified in doing it for his 40th.”

They also explained: “Some might think it’s tone deaf to be planning a celebration, but he insists he deserves it after all the stress he’s been through.”

