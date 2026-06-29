Prince Harry’s reported UK return plans face fresh doubt after the Duke of Sussex said he will “explore every available option” to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain safely.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan could be expected to travel to the UK next month. The visit will reportedly centre on the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

That possible trip now sits inside another security dispute. The central question is whether Harry would get taxpayer-funded protection for his family.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Harry was reconsidering bringing his family to Britain after his request for police protection was rejected.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has shared a statement on the UK visit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Prince Harry’s UK return still hangs in the balance

In a new statement shared with GB News, Harry’s spokesman said: “Prince Harry’s programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country.

“Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place.

“The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.

“The independent Risk Management Board that Ravec itself decided was necessary last November has still not taken place.

“It is therefore difficult to understand how the proportionality of the current arrangements can credibly be maintained without that independent assessment.

“The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK.”

The statement directly challenges Ravec. The committee decides which royals can receive taxpayer-funded security for the Home Office.

Harry and Meghan lost their automatic right to state-backed protection in 2020. They stepped down as senior working royals that year.

Since then, officials have judged Harry’s security case by case when he visits Britain. He must also notify the Home Office 30 days before any planned trip.

Prince Harry’s UK security dispute: key timeline January 2020: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step back as senior working royals. 2020: Harry and Meghan lost automatic access to state-backed police protection in Britain after leaving frontline royal duties. After 2020: Security arrangements for Harry’s UK visits were considered on a case-by-case basis. 2022: Archie and Lilibet visited the UK during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 2025: Harry lost a legal challenge over publicly funded police protection for visits to Britain. Current position: Harry’s representatives say he is still seeking a protective security arrangement that would allow Archie and Lilibet to visit the UK safely.

What could stop Archie and Lilibet from coming?

Harry has raised this issue before. After he lost his legal challenge over publicly funded police protection, he told the BBC: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

That makes Harry’s latest statement notable. It shows he still wants Archie and Lilibet to spend time in Britain.

He still does not appear ready to move ahead without security he considers safe. That remains the deciding issue.

GB News previously reported that Archie and Lilibet last visited the UK in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee. If this trip happens, it would mark their first visit since then.

Over the weekend, reports said the Royal Household had not received any formal acceptance from Harry and Meghan over an offer to stay at a royal property. That appeared to clash with earlier reporting that the couple had agreed to use accommodation on a royal estate.

A busy schedule is possible, but nothing looks settled

GB News also reported that, if the programme stays unchanged, Harry’s schedule would begin with an Invictus Games Foundation event at Chatham House.

He and Meghan would then make their first joint public appearance in Britain since 2020 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Archie and Lilibet are not expected to join any official engagements if they travel.