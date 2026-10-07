Prince Harry could be under pressure to ensure his family’s return to Britain works for Meghan Markle, according to a royal commentator.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! that distance from California could make the duchess’ adjustment difficult.

He suggested the strain centres on Meghan Markle’s reported homesickness and separation from friends and her mother, Doria Ragland.

“Meghan’s bound to feel homesick and be missing California and her friends, especially her mum Doria, because she has been the one constant in Meghan’s life over the past few years,” Duncan told OK! Magazine.

“She’ll feel the same way that Harry felt when he was out there. So there’s a lot of pressure on Harry to make sure his wife is comfortable here and she falls in love with the UK, because that didn’t happen before.”

However, that remains Larcombe’s assessment rather than a public account from Meghan.

Prince Harry faces a challenge over Meghan’s support network, claims expert

Harry and Meghan returned to the UK with their children in August, after six years living in the US. Reports place the family in the Cotswolds, while their children are enrolled at a nearby school.

The move places Meghan thousands of miles from Doria and many of her friends.

Larcombe believes building local friendships will be important if Britain is to feel like home. He said Harry would want the UK to become “a second home, if not the first home” for Meghan.

He described that task as a major challenge for the duke. Larcombe also claimed Harry may fear another move if Meghan does not establish her own life here.

It’s not known how long Harry and Meghan will stay in the UK (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle keeps a low profile amid UK return

Meghan’s public profile has remained limited since the move. She and Harry were recently pictured during a date night at an Oxfordshire pub.

However, the duchess has not yet made an official public appearance following the family’s return. Reports suggest she has focused on helping their children settle into their new routine.

A visit from close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen has also brought a piece of California to the Cotswolds.

Kelly shared pictures from their time together, including country walks, pub visits and family time.

She also thanked people they met for being “so loving to my friend”.

Her posts showed parts of Meghan’s early weeks back in Britain.

Will Meghan and Prince Harry love living in the Cotswolds? (Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s long-term UK plans remain unclear

The family’s longer-term plans are still unclear.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly set out how long they expect to remain in the UK.

PEOPLE magazine previously cited several sources who described the relocation as temporary.

That report said the couple intended to keep their home in Montecito.

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Meanwhile, their children remain enrolled at a school near the family’s reported Cotswolds base.

ED! has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representatives for further comment.

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