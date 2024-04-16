In Harry and Meghan news, the couple’s recent public appearance has caused quite the stir.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington, Florida, recently.

Although the pair looked cosy, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Meghan was displaying “controlling” behaviour.

Now, we have asked a body language expert to weigh in on just what is going on between the royal pair.

Meghan has been accused of looking ‘controlling’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

The couple, who share two children, were seen putting on a united display at a recent Polo Challenge event. Meghan could be seen sporting an elegant white dress, whilst Harry, of course, donned his polo gear.

They even shared a sweet kiss whilst Harry accepted a trophy. However, it appears not all was at it seems according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

One moment caught on cameras appears to show Meghan asking a woman to move from Harry’s other side to stand next to her.

She told TalkTV: “I am going to get killed for this, but I thought Meghan looked absolutely beautiful. But in addition to her midriff, her controlling nature was on clear display.

“She was requesting other individuals to pose next to her instead of Prince Harry, like you said the highly choreographed kiss picture.

“It is all for Netflix, it is all for show.”

Harry and Meghan often put on a united display (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s ‘controlling’ behaviour explained

We have asked body language expert Darren Stanton about what he thought of the Duke and Duchess’ public appearance.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Live Casino, Darren exclusively told us: “This was an interesting interaction between Harry and Meghan. What I did notice is before the woman moved, Meghan looked down to the spot but didn’t make eye contact with her.

“While the gesture could be seen as slightly dismissive, Meghan clearly wanted to stick to Harry like glue.

“She also gestured out with her left arm at one point and the woman moved. Meghan had the power in that situation.”

He went on to say: “I don’t believe Meghan was being territorial. I think it was a moment of extreme pride for her – she was proud of Harry and wanted to be close to him.

It was a moment that she didn’t want to share with anyone else, and she thought it was more appropriate for her to stand next to him.

“It also looked like she was keen to direct the shot and the photo opportunity. She also flashed a brief smile, which proves to me that the interaction was relatively positive.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are often analysed by experts, especially when they make appearances (Credit SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on public display of affection

Darren also analysed the outing in its entirety, where he claimed the pair are “in a good place” with each other.

He detailed: “During the dinner event, I noticed Harry had his hand reached out over Meghan’s back. Again, this is a very intimate gesture which can also be seen as a power move.

“Not in an arrogant sense, but it’s a sign of love and affection from Harry. Meghan fully reciprocated the gesture as she’s a tactile person. From these pictures, it’s clear that neither of them have any issues with PDA. They are definitely in a good place with each other.

Their interactions don’t appear to be staged or prepped in any way.

“Overall, Harry and Meghan come across completely authentic. Their interactions don’t appear to be staged or prepped in any way. I think the one thing that comes over is that a lot of the gestures between the two, you can tell they are instantaneous and not conscious.

“Ultimately they are in the strongest place they have been for some time and that is demonstrated by their interpersonal liking, touching and kissing.”

