Prince George and Kate Middleton drew attention as the Princess of Wales stepped out with her eldest son for a rare joint appearance at RAF Coningsby.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that the pair visited the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to mark Armed Forces Day.

The outing gave royal watchers a fresh glimpse of George, who turns 13 next month. In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account, he looked nearly as tall as his mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Why this Prince George and Kate Middleton moment stood out

Kate and George spent time with the Royal Air Force unit that maintains and flies World War II-era aircraft. The visit put them close to a piece of living history.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight: aircraft based at RAF Coningsby The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. It preserves and flies historic Royal Air Force aircraft in tribute to those who served during the Second World War. The unit is known for operating the Avro Lancaster, Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire.

Its aircraft appear at national commemorations, ceremonial flypasts and public events.

RAF Coningsby is one of the Royal Air Force stations associated with the Flight’s operations and maintenance work.

Both took turns sitting in the cockpit. George looked relaxed as he explored the historic planes.

Public mother-son appearances like this remain rare. That rarity made the moment feel more notable.

Kate has served as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby since August 2023. For the visit, she wore a double-breasted plaid blazer over a white top and black trousers.

She finished the look with chocolate-brown loafers. George wore a navy-blue suit with brown shoes.

Their coordinated outfits gave the outing a polished feel. Still, the Armed Forces Day tribute stayed at the centre of the visit.

Kate’s message revealed what stayed with her

In the social media post, Kate reflected on the experience. She praised the people tied to the aircrafts’ legacy.

She said she had been “learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive,” and described it as “a powerful reminder of the courage, skill and dedication of those who serve, past and present”.

Kate’s RAF Coningsby role since 2023 Catherine, Princess of Wales, has served as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby since August 2023. The role links her formally with the Lincolnshire station.

RAF Coningsby is a major Royal Air Force base and has connections to both current operations and historic aviation heritage.

The appointment followed a long-standing royal tradition of honorary military affiliations.

The caption added: “Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve.”

Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, did not attend.

Fans gushed over the visit. One person said: “Aww what a wonderful surprise!!! I’m sure Prince George absolutely loved this visit with his mother.”

Another commented: “Prince George will follow in his Great Grand’s, Grandpa’s and Dad’s footsteps.

Prince George has grown so tall.”

A third added: “Prince George is so tall now, and it’s been lovely watching the Wales children grow over the years.”

The Wales children are often seen out at royal events (Credit: Cover Images)

What this could mean for George’s next chapter

The appearance comes at a significant time for the young royal. George will turn 13 next month.

He is set to attend Eton College in the autumn. George, who is second in line to the throne, will follow in the footsteps of his father and his uncle, Prince Harry.

That timing adds another layer to the George and Kate outing. Interest in George’s next chapter is already building.

While the visit centred on Armed Forces Day, it also gave royal fans a rare look at George during a formal engagement alongside Kate. As Harpersbazaar originally reported, the moment blended royal duty with a personal family snapshot.

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