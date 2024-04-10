Peter Phillips has reportedly split from his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace after three years of dating.

Peter, who is Princess Anne‘s son and the late Queen’s grandson, began dating Lindsay in 2021 following his divorce from ex-wife Autumn Phillips.

However, now, a source has claimed that Peter and Lindsay’s relationship has “simply ran its course”.

Peter Phillips ‘splits’ from girlfriend

A friend of the pair has told HELLO!: “Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments.

“Peter‘s business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling non stop.

“It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it’s been hard for them to see each other.”

When Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace began dating

Peter and Lindsay began dating after his divorce from ex-wife Autumn. He shares two daughters with Autumn – Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

In 2020, the palace announced that Peter and Autumn had split. A statement read at the time: “After informing HM the Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.”

In 2022, reports claimed that Peter had introduced Lindsay to the Queen at Windsor.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “The Queen is one of the most important people in Peter’s life so it’s only right that he introduces Lindsay to her. It was a very warm meeting and the Queen was clearly delighted to meet someone who makes Peter so happy.

“It may still be early days but Peter wanted his grandmother to see he was happy. It’s a clear sign that Lindsay has now been firmly welcomed into The Firm and a major first step if they were to ever choose to get married. The Queen just wants Peter to be happy.”

Peter has often been referred to as the late Queen’s “favourite” grandson. He’s the eldest grandchild of the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

He’s the eldest child of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. Peter is the brother of Zara Tindall. At the time of writing, Peter is 18th in line of succession to the throne.

