Meghan Markle ‘really proud’ as she announces return to spotlight with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, has indicated “exciting” projects are on the way from her and her husband.

The Duchess of Sussex attended Variety magazine’s Power of Women gala in Los Angeles last night (Thursday November 16).

Speaking on the red carpet at the Hollywood event, Meghan said they can’t wait to reveal what they have planned.

And the 42 year old also noted she’s “really proud” about what her production company – behind the likes of the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, and her Archetypes Spotify podcast – has produced so far.

Duchess is ‘really proud of what we’re creating’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry latest news

Meghan posed for pictures with film producer Janet Yang and Universal Studio Group chair Pearlena Igbokwe at the bash. Other famous faces in attendance included Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Dua Lipa.

Reports have subsequently speculated Meghan’s presence could be a big hint she’s considering pursuing further TV and film projects.

And she is reported to have teased: “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating.”

Offering an insight into their relationship and life away from the cameras, she added: “My husband is loving it too which is really fun.”

Former Suits actress Meghan is also said to have told Variety she wants to create “things that make people feel” as well as “a sense of community”.

Meghan Markle: ‘We have so many exciting things on the slate’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Repaired’ relationship?

Claims about future projects from the Sussexes has also boosted speculation they might be ‘back on track’.

As well as chatter about what they have planned together, their attendance at a Beyonce concert in September – and at a Katy Perry gig earlier this month – is being viewed as a sign their relationship is doing well.

That marks a significant change from reports earlier in the year. There had been rumblings about the Sussexes’ future as a couple.

Among the claims were Harry may have been on the hunt for divorce lawyers.

There has been a lot of speculation about the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in recent months (Credit: Cover Images)

Furthermore, Meghan’s absence from Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation in May and her being spotted at a farmers’ market were also regarded in some quarters as evidence she had been “enjoying a simpler life”. There were also suggestions royal drama has been ‘put aside’.

But one royal commentator also argued it could be a “huge risk” for Meghan to distance herself from Harry.

Kinsey Schofield claimed: “I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama.”

Additionally, one journalist also claimed in recent months that Meghan’s ‘woke hang ups’ could end their marriage.

And it was also noted in September that Meghan didn’t wear her engagement ring. It came as the couple visited the Invictus Games in Germany.

However, according to People, this was because the ring was “being serviced because a setting came loose”.

