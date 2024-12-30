King Charles has reacted to the news that former President of the US, Jimmy Carter, has died aged 100.

The longest-lived US president died on December 29. In his statement, the King reflected on Carter’s “inspiring” contribution to promoting peace throughout his life.

King Charles is spending the holidays with close family members at the Sandringham Estate. He interrupted his break to share his condolences following the news about Jimmy’s passing.

King Charles recalled whis first meeting with Jimmy Carter in the 1970s (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles pays tribute to Jimmy Carter following news of his death

Former President Carter was known for his humanitarian work, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Upon his passing, several world leaders remembered him for his great deeds. King Charles also recalled the time the American leader visited the UK in 1977. The monarch said, the politician’s humility was an “inspiration to many”.

The statement by the monarch posted on the royal family’s Instagram Stories said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter. He was a committed public servant and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.”

It then continued: “His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time. Charles R.”

Death announced

President Carter’s son Chip announced his father’s death in a statement. It came after he opted to remain at home, living out his final days surrounded by his family.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” Chip Carter said.

“My brothers, sister and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Jimmy Carter died aged 100 over Christmas (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family’s Christmas

Christmas, as always, was a grand event for the royal family. Their magical Christmas decorations consisted of a twinkling 30ft tree to Windsor Castle display for the public.

Prince William and his wife Kate joined the rest of the family at church on Christmas morning.

And the King, who recently underwent treatment for cancer, used his Christmas Day speech to express his gratitude for those who have been looking after him and his family.

King Charles thanked the “selfless doctors and nurses” for supporting him and the rest of the family “through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness”. He also reflected on how they have “helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed”.

