Royal family’s magical Christmas decorations in photos – Twinkling 30ft tree to Windsor Castle display open to all

Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are always majestic, but there’s something uniquely magical about the royal family’s decorations during Christmas season.

For the royal family, Christmas is a time to come together and celebrate tradition, especially as they honour the memory of the late Queen following her passing in 2022.

This year, King Charles and Queen Camilla have once again welcomed the festive season with breathtaking displays at Windsor Castle.

From towering fir trees to intricate garlands and even decorations for Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, these photos showcase the magical transformation of the royal residences.

The Christmas tree in St. George’s Hall (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust)

The royal family’s Christmas decorations

Windsor Castle

Visitors to Windsor Castle can view the elaborate royal decorations before the Christmas season is over.

The centrepiece of the decor is the 20-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St. George’s Hall. The tree is adorned with red and gold baubles, twinkling fairy lights, and topped with a dazzling Garter Star.

Sourced sustainably from Windsor Great Park – the tree will be replanted after the holiday season.

The Grand Staircase at Windsor Castle (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust) The Grand Staircase is also a showstopper, draped with festive garlands featuring golden leaves, red velvet sashes, and lights.

Queen Mary’s Doll House

The handmade decorations in Queen Mary’s Dolls House (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust) This year, Windsor Castle introduced a special feature to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House.

This 1:12-scale replica of a royal Edwardian residence has been adorned with handmade Christmas decorations.

The intricate miniature decorations include glass beads repurposed from vintage necklaces and tiny candles made from real candle wax.

The tree in the Crimson Drawing Room (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust)

Crimson Drawing Room

Meanwhile, the Crimson Drawing Room boasts its own 15-foot Nordmann Fir tree.

The tree’s decorations have been carefully matched to the room’s red and gold colour scheme.

Inside the Waterloo Chamber, lavish table displays also add a finishing touch.

Intricate centerpieces (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust) While King Charles III and Queen Camilla traditionally spend Christmas at the Sandringham estate, Windsor Castle remains open to the public during the festive season.

Guests can marvel at the decorations until January 6, 2025.

The monarch’s dinner party set-up (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust, photographer: Jane Massey)

Style follows the royal Christmas decorations in 2020

Meanwhile, in 2020, the late Queen Elizabeth hosted a festive dinner party in the State Dining Room.

The table was decorated with a luxurious gold colour scheme, complete with gilded candelabras, candlesticks, and intricate wreaths designed with gold weaves and baubles.

It takes a lot of people to transform the royal residences with Christmas decorations (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust, photographer: Jane Massey)

The tableware also followed the theme, featuring gold plates and matching gold drinking goblets.

Beyond the stunning decorations, the Queen’s Christmas spirit also extended to her personal life.

Each year, she was believed to have purchased more than 600 gifts for her family members and royal staff.

Royals like to keep their decorations classic and simple at Christmas (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust, photographer: Jane Massey)

Buckingham Palace Christmas decorations are the royal highlight

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Buckingham Palace #NationalChristmasTreeDay pic.twitter.com/4e20XKsnoc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 8, 2016

Royal fans are typically treated to a glimpse of Buckingham Palace’s Christmas decorations via the royal family’s official social media.

The Marble Hall becomes the centrepiece during the holiday season – with three majestic Christmas trees.

A very Merry Christmas to all our followers! pic.twitter.com/LXndHHAIBk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2016

These trees are decorated with ornaments perfectly fitting for a royal celebration – crowns, crests, and even miniature carriages.

A garland adorned with velvet bows and vibrant baubles also lines the grand staircase.

To finish the look, sparkling white fairy lights illuminate the hall.

Kensington Palace

Over at Kensington Palace – where Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children live – the decorations are also elaborate.

Each year, a stunning 30-foot tree is installed outside their home, covered in twinkling lights.

Decorations at Sandringham are more low-key (Credit: SplashNews)

2017

When it comes to celebrating Christmas, the royal family blends luxury with surprising simplicity for their decorations and plans.

While Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle may be decked out with seasonal decor, the royal family spends Christmas at Sandringham House – their 2,000-acre private estate in Norfolk – where the festivities are more understated.

Each room is filled to the brim (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust) In 2017, Architectural Digest explored the lesser-known side of royal Christmas celebrations, revealing that the family’s holiday decor at Sandringham is refreshingly modest.

“The Queen is not lavish, so the decor is minimal,” a former royal employee shared.

The centrepiece of the estate’s decorations is a large Christmas tree and a silver artificial tree in the dining room.

Windsor Castle transforms at Christmas time (Credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited [2024]/Royal Collection Trust) The latter has become a tradition – having been part of the family’s celebrations for more than 30 years.

For their Christmas dinner, the royals opt for a buffet-style meal. While they have staff to assist, each family member selects their own dishes from hot trays before sitting down to enjoy the meal.

Read more: Queen Camilla set to ‘spend time apart’ from King Charles on Christmas

What do you think of the decorations? Tell us your stories on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.