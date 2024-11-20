X Factor star Stephanie Ternent Reid has sadly passed away, aged just 36.

The singer, from Edinburgh, appeared on the ITV show in 2015, and impressed judges Simon Cowell and Cheryl. She made it to the boot camp stage but was later turned away after producers admitted that too many acts had been put through.

However, this week, it was announced that the devoted mum-of-two Stephanie had died.

X-Factor star Stephanie Ternent Reid dies

Following her X Factor stint, Stephanie Ternent kept busy performing hundreds of gigs as a talented vocalist. She also worked as a match day receptionist at Hibernian Football Club and ran her own successful business Scent With Love.

Stephanie’s devastated mother Julie Reid announced the news of her death this week.

The singer complained she was unfeeling over the weekend. But on Monday (November 18), she passed away, four weeks after celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

She was the ‘most loving kind thoughtful person’

Her mum wrote on social media: “My world came crashing down around me yesterday morning along with a shattered heart broken into a million pieces that can never be repaired.

Never ever did I think I would have to write a post like this

She went on: “Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I feel since my beautiful precious soul of a girl gained her Angel wings so suddenly.

“Never ever did I think I would have to write a post like this. My precious girl, mum doesn’t know how to carry on without you. But I will do my very best for your two beautiful babies and love and care for them. Just as you did with every bone in your body.

“You were the most loving kind thoughtful person to grace this earth. And I am proud to call you my daughter. Life for me can never ever be the same but I promise your babies will know how amazing and loving their beautiful mummy was.”

Hibernian Football Club issue statement

A Hibernian Football Club spokesperson also said: “Everyone at Hibernian FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Stephanie Reid.

She will be sorely missed

“Stephanie was a valued member of the Hibernian FC match day team and was always bubbly, friendly and helpful. She will be sorely missed. And the thoughts of everyone at the Football Club are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

