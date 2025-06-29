Former X Factor star Lucie Jones has reportedly split from her husband, Ethan Boroian, years after meeting on the show.

In 2009, the pair met on The X Factor after both auditioned. They later began dating.

However, now singer Lucie, 34, and Ethan have apparently gone their separate ways after growing apart eight years after tying the knot.

Ethan and Lucie have reportedly split (Credit: Photo by Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Speaking to The Sun, a source reportedly said: “Lucie and Ethan grew apart and realised they were young when they married. She has been busy focusing on pursuing her career on the West End stage and travelling the globe, they’re moving on with their lives.”

They continued: “Lucie’s in a really good place and has already moved on and met someone else and has loved performing at Glastonbury.

“Ethan is no longer in showbusiness and their lives were headed in different directions.”

Lucie Jones makes Glastonbury debut

This weekend, singer Lucie, who previously represented the UK in Eurovision, has made her Glastonbury debut.

Ahead of the stint, Lucie gushed on Instagram: “Worthy Farm, here I come. I’m so ridiculously excited to share that I will be performing at Glasto 2025.

“I’m there to make some festival history in being the first musical theatre artist ever to perform at the festival.

“Cannot wait to see the happiest people in the world – the glasto ticket holders – at Astrolabe on Thurs Fri and Sat! Let’s all defy gravity in a field together babyyyyyyyyy!!”

Lucie and Ethan met when they both auditioned for The X Factor (Credit: Photo by Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock)

When did Lucie and Ethan marry?

Lucie and Ethan tied the knot in 2017. Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Lucie gushed: “As soon as I saw Ethan, looking so dashing in his blue wedding suit, I started to well up.

“Then the male voice choir started to sing our song, God Only Knows, by The Beach Boys, and an overwhelming feeling of intense emotion came over me. Suddenly, every precious memory of our time together came flooding back and I couldn’t stop the tears. I felt so elated and knew that marrying him was the best thing I would ever do.”

