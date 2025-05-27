Amelia Lily has shared the arrival of her baby daughter after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

The 30-year-old singer, who finished in third place on The X Factor in 2011, announced on Instagram that she and fiancé Eddie McQueen – son of the late Manchester United footballer Gordon – welcomed baby Pearl last week.

Sharing a series of photos of the newborn, she wrote: “The best secret we’ve ever kept… Myself and Eddie would like to introduce our daughter Pearl McQueen Born 23.05.25 at 10:11am weighing a little chunky 8.12lbs. 9 months of carrying you Pearl and being in our little pregnancy bubble.

“Now you are finally here We’ve had a bit of a rough start but we’re on the mend now I cannot thank all the midwives, nurses and consultants at James Cook hospital enough for looking after us both. I’ll forever be grateful Baby Pearl, you have made all our dreams come true.”

Fans, followers and friends were quick to congratulate the couple and send their well-wishes.

“Aww huge congratulations to you both she’s so gorgeous and I absolutely love her name,” said one, while another wrote: “It’s not a secret you chose to be private about this wonderful gift and having the time with you and your partner to cherish.”

Amelia rose to prominence on The X Factor (Credit: ITV)

Wedding plans

In October, the singer announced her engagement to Eddie, sharing a photo of herself sporting an engagement ring on her finger. Two months later, she looked back on her 2024, writing: “There’s been so many incredible moments and I’m so grateful for every moment.

“Watching my brother get married, turning 30 and getting engaged to my best friend were definitely special! 2025, you have lots in store – roll on wedding planning!”

After entering the public eye on The X Factor and embarking on a music career, Amelia has more recently made a name for herself as a TV personality.

She finished as the runner-up behind Sarah Harding on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, and was part of the cast for three series of Geordie Shore from 2020.

In 2022, she began hosting a BBC Radio 1 podcast, The Talent Factory: Inside the Music Machine.

