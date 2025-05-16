Oliver Proudlock – who found fame on Made in Chelsea – has welcomed his second child with wife Emma Louise Connolly.

The reality star, 36, is already a proud dad to daughter Bonnie, born in May 2022 – whom he shares with influencer Emma, 33. In December 2024, Emma announced she was pregnant with their second child.

And now, the couple has confirmed the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

The reality star has become a dad again (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock becomes dad again

On Thursday evening (May 15) Oliver and Emma announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Emma uploaded a black-and-white snap of them cuddled up to their newborn baby in the hospital.

In a caption, she revealed their baby boy’s adorable name – Levi Fox Proudlock.

“He’s here. Our hearts are fuller, our home louder, and our arms forever occupied. Levi Fox Proudlock, the perfect piece to complete our family of four,” Emma said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMMA LOU (@emmalouiseconnolly)

Oliver congratulated over baby news

Oliver and Emma’s fans soon congratulated the couple on their new arrival.

Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “I’m so happy for you both! The perfect family of four – Bon is going to make the best big sister.”

Someone else added: “Absolutely beautiful news. Massive congratulations. Wishing you guys all the happiness in the world with your new beautiful family.”

A third chimed in: “Such a lovely name, congratulations to you both.”

The couple revealed their tot’s name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oliver and wife Emma

Oliver and Emma started dating back in 2014.

The pair announced their engagement in August 2018 after Oliver proposed during a romantic trip to Gothenburg, Sweden.

After their wedding was postponed due to Covid lockdown regulations in 2020, they eventually got married in December 2020 in Fulham, London.

Fast forward to May 2022, and the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter called Bonnie.

Read more: Made In Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump nearly died following terrifying sepsis diagnosis