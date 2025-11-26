Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘set for America 2026 trip’ but Harry and Meghan ‘snubbed’

Prince William and Princess Kate could be jetting over to the US next year, according to reports.

The couple are set for a “huge” America trip.

But, it doesn’t look like Harry and Meghan will be tagging along on any outings…

The Sussexes live in California (Credit: Albert Nieboer/DPA/Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘set for huge trip to America’

The United States will be celebrating its 250th birthday with a range of commemorations in 2026 and as per Page Six, the Prince and Princess of Wales could be heading over to celebrate.

The outlet quotes a “source in the know” who claims that William and Kate will embark on their America trip in July 2026, to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Representatives of the royals are yet to confirm the trip, but as per The Sun, King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be set for their own visit to the states in April.

“We’re hoping all the senior royals will come over,” the insider said. “This is going to be a huge year for both the U.S. and the U.K,” a source told the publication.

They also admitted that Harry and Meghan joining in on the fun would be rather unlikely.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a big trip ahead of them (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan ‘won’t be in attendance’

“Obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t working royals, so they will not be invited to any celebrations,” the source claimed. “Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves.”

Kensington Palace and Harry and Meghan’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Although, it is worth noting that Charles and Camilla’s trip to America is said to be dependent on King Charles’ health.

Meanwhile, the trip is being described as a “lavish state visit,” so it is definitely one for the couple to look forward to.

Their attendance is being dubbed as a predicted “major moment” in the anniversary celebrations.

King Charles “will be monitored closely in the weeks leading up to the planned trans-Atlantic trip,” according to reports, amid his ongoing battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Queen Camilla is also expected to join her husband for the multi-day visit. The trip would take place ahead of America’s Independence Day on July 4, where William and Kate are expected to join in on the celebrations.

The visit would be King Charles’ first official trip to the United States since 2018, when he represented Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush.

President Trump’s UK trip

President Trump recently visited the UK for a second state visit in September. King Charles is said to have extended the invitation personally.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were hosted by the king and queen at Windsor Castle. The couple attended a ceremonial welcome and a formal state banquet.

Unsurprisingly, Wills and Kate were also in attendance.

In fact, they greeted President Trump when he landed in the UK.

Trump said of the visit: “It was a really fantastic trip. The British know how to do this perfectly. They set the bar high for their trip to see us,” as per The Telegraph.

