Why Tyson Fury’s elusive mum doesn’t appear in At Home With the Furys and heartbreaking reason she split from his dad

Tyson Fury is back on our screens with a brand-new series of At Home With the Furys — but fans will notice one familiar face is still missing: his mum.

While the Netflix show dives into life with Tyson, wife Paris and their seven children, viewers may be wondering why his mum Amber has never appeared.

The second series lands this weekend (April 12), and although plenty of family members feature — including dad John Fury — Tyson’s mum remains firmly out of the spotlight. So what’s behind her absence?

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Tyson and his family are back for a new series (Credit: Netflix)

Why doesn’t Tyson Fury’s mum appear in At Home With the Furys?

Despite the show offering a close-up look at the Fury family, Amber has never made an appearance — and it seems that’s very much by choice.

While no official reason has been confirmed, Tyson has previously made it clear that his mum prefers a completely private life. In fact, she’s stayed so far away from the public eye that there isn’t even a photo of her online.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Tyson revealed: “I looked on Google the other day and there’s not one picture of my mother on the internet. That’s crazy isn’t it?”

He went on to explain that Amber has never attended any of his fights, whether amateur or professional, and has no interest in the fame that comes with his career.

“She’s a private person. That’s her priority,” he said, adding that to her, his titles and achievements don’t matter — only his wellbeing does.

“I don’t think it means anything to my mum. She doesn’t care if I’m world champion or not, as long as I’m healthy and happy.”

Tyson Fury on his mum

Tyson has also shared that his mum doesn’t fully grasp just how famous he is.

In his autobiography Behind The Mask, he recalled taking her shopping after his Wilder fight, where he was constantly stopped by fans in Manchester.

He said: “To be honest, my mum doesn’t fully understand what I have achieved as a boxer.

“I took her out shopping one time after the Wilder fight. And I was being stopped for photographs and autographs everywhere I went in Manchester and she couldn’t understand it.

“I had to explain to her that I was the heavyweight champion of the world. And a lot of people had watched me and supported me. That was actually very special.”

His dad has appeared on the show (Credit: Netflix)

Is Tyson’s mum still with his dad?

Amber is no longer with Tyson’s dad, John Fury. The former couple had four children together: Tyson, Shane, Hugh and their daughter Romana, who tragically died as a baby.

After their split, John went on to marry his second wife, Chantal, with whom he has two sons — including Love Island star Tommy Fury.

In his autobiography When Fury Takes Over: Life, the Furys and Me, John revealed that he met Chantal during a difficult period in his first marriage.

“My first wife Amber and I had a rocky patch. And following one particularly ugly argument, she went to live with her parents to give us both some space. She stayed away for six months, and in her absence I began seeing Chantal. Who in time was to become my son Tommy’s mum,” he wrote.

John added: “The relationship blossomed and deepened; in fact I’m still with this fine woman today all these years on.

“Chantal became pregnant early in our relationship and it was with a lump in my throat that I made my confession to Amber and told all my sons from my first marriage that they had a new half-brother on the way.”

At Home With the Furys airs on Sunday (April 12) on Netflix

Read more: Tyson Fury’s dad John declares ’she shouldn’t even have a boyfriend’ as shock outburst over 16-year-old Venezuela’s engagement revealed

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