Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry have reportedly split after five years together.

The former Coronation Street stars confirmed their romance in 2019. However, reports claim that they have now parted ways.

A source reportedly said that Alan and Tisha “started to drift apart” and felt “pressure” to make their relationship work.

Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry ‘split’

The insider told The Sun: “Alan and Tisha had a lot of love for each other and had really similar interests, enjoying socialising and going on holiday together.

“But they started to drift apart and feel the pressure of making their relationship work get on top of them. They realised they weren’t on the same page and splitting up felt like the best option.”

“They’ve been focusing on themselves and surrounding themselves with their own friends.”

Neither Alan or Tisha have commented on the claims. However, The Sun claims Tisha has removed images of Alan from her Instagram page.

Before his relationship with Tisha, Tyrone Dobbs actor Alan was married to fellow soap star Lucy-Jo Hudson. The pair share daughter Sienna together.

Tisha previously opened up about how her romance with Alan blossomed. She told OK! in 2020: “We first met on Corrie years ago and I remember thinking how Alan was so nice, professional and really kind. Then a while later, I moved to Worsley near Alan and I started going to this yoga studio. One day I got a message from him saying he went to the same studio and we should go together one day.

“It was about nine months of friendship at the start. It’s nice that we built a strong foundation before anything romantic.”

Meanwhile, at the time, Alan said: “I’d really got into hot yoga and someone mentioned that Tisha was going to the same studio so I thought we could go together. We got on so well and after that we spent a lot of time together. We’d play badminton, or go for walks or dinners. We lived less than a mile away from each another.”

