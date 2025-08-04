Oasis fans ‘horrified’ after man dies at Wembley Stadium concert as Liam Gallagher shares tribute

Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher have paid tribute after a fan fell to his death during the band’s gig at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (August 2).

A man in his forties is believed to have fallen as the audience was applauding and fireworks went off at the end of the concert. It is understood he may have been sitting in the upper tier of the 90,000-seat venue. The highest stands are said to be 50 metres above the ground.

Oasis have been reunited on stage in the summer of 2025 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Wembley Stadium death

According to The Sun, witnesses said the fall occurred as people were trying to leave upper tier 511. Other fans claimed they were concerned about losing their footing due to the “amount of beer thrown and drinks spilt”.

One is reported to have said on social media: “Walking down the steps to our seats I thought, it wouldn’t take much to slip and fall.”

It was horrific to see. I was directly underneath.

Meanwhile, a fan who saw the fall told the tabloid: “It was horrific to see. I was directly underneath. At first glance I thought it was a coat falling but then I saw the bloke on the concrete.”

And another attendee who witnessed the fall said: “I was in block 511 and the guy next to me slipped and fell. It was messed up.”

Liam Gallagher tribute: ‘This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight’ (Credit: YouTube)

Oasis stars pay tribute as fan dies

In a statement, Oasis said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Furthermore, there was an added poignancy during Sunday (August 3) evening’s gig as Liam addressed fans after performing Whatever.

He said: “This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight, but who are here if you know what I mean. Live Forever.”

Fans react

Oasis fans were quick to offer their condolences online. One said: “Thinking of that poor guy.” Another added: “Rip to that poor guy that fell. I can’t even imagine what his friends and family must be going through. And to those who witnessed it last night. Sleep tight.”

A third then commented: “RIP to the fan who died at that concert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

Police statement

Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of an injured man at 10.19pm on Saturday. He was found with “injuries consistent with a fall”.

A Wembley stadium spokesperson said: “Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert-goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall on Saturday. Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

They added: “The police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.”

Read more: Liam Gallagher ‘tried to fight Coronation Street star Simon Gregson’

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.