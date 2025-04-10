Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police in LA yesterday (Wednesday, April 9).

The 51 year old was then subsequently booked for attempted murder following the confrontation, which took place outside her home.

Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist, involved in incident

The incident that saw Lauren shot, hospitalised and booked for an attempted murder took place yesterday in her Los Angeles neighbourhood.

The dramatic episode started at approximately 3.25pm when California highway patrol requested backup for investigating a three-car hit-and-run.

One suspect involved in the crash fled on foot, according to a witness who spoke to KTLA.

Officers responded to the backup request and set up a perimeter in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood, which was nearby.

It was at this point that a woman – later identified as Lauren – is said to have exited her home carrying a handgun.

Weezer bassist’s wife shot

According to a LAPD press release, police ordered her “to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused”.

The LAPD then allege that Lauren pointed the gun at officers, which is when they shot her in the shoulder.

Lauren was able to run back into her house. She then returned with another woman, who was later identified as a babysitter.

The police took both women into custody. They transported Lauren to hospital to have treatment after they determined that she wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run.

Lauren and her babysitter were later released from custody. However, a nine-millimetre handgun was recovered from her house, and she was later charged with attempted murder.

The runaway hit-and-run suspect was reportedly arrested after. He was found in just his boxer shorts in the backyard of a home near Lauren’s residence.

Who is Jillian Lauren

Lauren is the best-selling author of two books.

Her first, a memoir titled Some Girls: My Life in a Harem was published in 2010. It detailed her experiences living in the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

Her second book, released in 2023, Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, which was based on interviews with American serial killer, Samuel Little.

She tied the knot with Scott, 59, in 2005 – two years before he joined Weezer. The band is best known for songs such as Buddy Holly and Hash Pipe. They’ve sold over 35 million albums worldwide.

They have two children together.

