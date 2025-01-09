Warwick Davis ‘suing hospital that treated wife Samantha’ as inquest into her death dramatically adjourned

An inquest has been launched investigating the death of Warwick Davis’ wife, Samantha, after she died early last year.

The Harry Potter star is reportedly set to sue University College London Hospital, where Samantha was treated before her death, alleging medical negligence.

53-year-old Samantha, who was also an actor, died in March last year. Warwick, 54, is said to have instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell to represent his family.

Specialist medical negligence solicitor Madeline Nugent is also reportedly working with the family to further investigate Samantha’s death.

Details surrounding Samantha’s death have not been released (Credit: Splash News)

Warwick Davis ‘suing’ hospital over death of wife Samantha

MailOnline claimed that Coroner Mrs Jean Harkin today (January 9) said that her inquest would answer questions about the circumstances around Samantha’s death.

Mr Davis and his daughter Annabelle were due to take part in the proceedings, which were held remotely today.

Unfortunately, the hearing was dramatically adjourned due to technical difficulties.

This occurred before any evidence was presented to the court as Mr Davis was unable to connect remotely.

Samantha died aged 53 (Credit: Youtube)

Inquest dramatically adjourned

Counsel for the Davis family, William Chapman, told the court that Warwick’s “Teams hearing” kept “dropping out”.

The barrister is said to have suggested that the hearing was adjourned to ensure Warwick could properly contribute to the inquest.

Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin, allegedly told the court: “Warwick Davis most likely would like to be part of this inquest process. At the next hearing I will make sure there is nothing in my diary that day… I will give it a full day when I relist [the inquest].”

Counsel for the Davis family William Chapman is said to have replied: “We are content with your suggestion and are grateful for it.”

The family are set to contribute to the inquest remotely when it takes place again at a future date. A relist of the inquest is planned to occur “as quickly as possible”.

A UCLH spokesperson said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Samantha Davis at this sad and difficult time.

“We remain in close contact with them and await the outcome of the inquest.”

Samantha Davis death

The details surrounding Samantha’s death have not been shared with the public. The mum and actress fell extremely ill with sepsis in 2019, leading to a stint in intensive care. This followed an operation on her spine which was undertaken at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

ED has contacted the University College London hospital, Warwick Davis’ representatives and his solicitor Madeline Nugent for comment.

Read more: Warwick Davis’ wife ‘leaves big sum to famous husband in her will’ following her death

So, what are your thoughts on the upcoming inquest? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.