What Victoria Beckham has said about ‘grandchildren’ rumours over a year after son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Victoria Beckham recently put rumours to rest that she might have grandchildren on the horizon following her son Brooklyn getting married.

The Spice Girl had her say on whether Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are having children anytime soon, after tying the knot in 2022. The fashion mogul doesn’t seem impressed by the speculation and has shared her candid thoughts…

Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz at the Lola premiere recently (Credit: Ryan Hartford/ INSTARimages.com / Cover-Images.com)

Victoria Beckham on grandchildren

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz had a lavish wedding ceremony at her father’s Florida estate in 2022. Since then, a slew of pregnancy rumours have ensued.

Extinguishing feud speculation between herself and daughter-in-law Nicola, Posh Spice has laid the rumours to rest, snubbing the idea altogether. It looks like she isn’t ready to hear the pitter patter of little feet!

When quizzed on the topic in a recent interview for Vogue, Victoria insisted: “Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet. Unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.”

Unusual reaction… parents with married kids are usually genuinely excited about the possibility of grandchildren.

Some fans weren’t impressed with the response, with one writing: “Unusual reaction… parents with married kids are usually genuinely excited about the possibility of grandchildren. I think she just doesn’t want to feel old.”

Another agreed: “Her saying it’s not happening yet as if it’s in her control.”

Although she seemed to brush off the rumours at first, Victoria did gush thereafter: “It’s not happening just yet. Hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!”

The mum-of-four went on to praise Nicola, dubbing her as “wonderful” and claimed Brooklyn and Nicola make each other “super happy”. It comes after Victoria and Nicola put on a united display at the premiere of Nicola’s film, Lola James.

Victoria is a proud mum (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola Peltz pregnancy rumours

Nicola’s post to social media in February left fans scratching their heads though – with plenty convinced the snap was a pregnancy announcement.

On February 22, Nicola showed off her midriff whilst holding a piece of paper. She captioned the snap: “Some Lola film,” referring to her self-written independent film, named Lola.

Although it seems that the image was nothing but a behind the scenes shot, some fans jumped to conclusions, claiming Nicola looked like she was intentionally showing off her stomach.

One wrote: “Omg I thought it was a pregnancy announcement,” and another mused, “Baby news I thought.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

