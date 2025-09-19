Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison ‘run off the road’ in M25 horror crash with lorry

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 star Vicky Pattison has been involved in a lorry crash, a day before the launch show.

The brand-new series of Strictly kicks off tomorrow night (September 20) with a host of new celebrities ready to take on the dance floor.

And so the last thing anyone would want is something to go wrong. But Vicky Pattison has shared that she was in a shock crash earlier today.

Vicky Pattison was in a car crash (Credit: Instagram)

Vicky Pattison crash

It’s currently all systems go, as the celebs get started on their crazy new rehearsal schedules. And for Vicky, her day was thrown into chaos.

Vicky announced on her Instagram that her car had been run off the road by a lorry. And that it is still an ongoing situation.

She posted on her Stories, sharing a selfie of her sitting at the side of the road, holding the side of her head. On the photo she included another image of the lorry that crashed into her.

Alongside the images, she penned: “Never a dull moment. A lorry just swerved into my car on the M25 and pushed us off the road.”

Thankfully, it appears everyone managed to get away unscathed, but Vicky admitted it was a lot to handle.

She continued: “No one is hurt and the traffic officers are here. But crikey, it was a bit intense. Wear your seatbelts kids.”

Vicky has already been injured (Credit: YouTube)

Vicky’s injuries from rehearsals

The shock crash for Vicky comes days after she spoke about how she has been finding rehearsals and what injuries she already has.

She has been sharing images of her blistered and cut feet to her followers. But that’s not even the only issue she has faced.

According to Wales Online, Vicky spoke to Bella Magazine about some of the issues she has faced. And it seems an older injury of hers made its reappearance.

She told them: “I went on a trek with CoppaFeel! and it was cold, hard and uphill. I got a pinched nerve in my back, and I recovered – until I got to rehearsing.”

Vicky also admitted she was “really clumsy” and “accident prone” so learning dance moves is “really new” for her.

Read more: Vicky Pattison addresses Strictly curse as she admits ‘I’m newly married – I don’t want the rumours!’

What do you think of Vicky Pattison getting into a crash one day before Strictly launch? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!