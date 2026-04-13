Vicky Pattison left heartbroken after devastating and sudden death: ‘Was honestly a privilege to know you’

Vicky Pattison has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of a pal.

The star, 38, took to Instagram to pay tribute, as did several other celebrities, including Maura Higgins.

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Vicky Pattison heartbroken following sudden death of pal

Last night (Sunday, April 12), the family of celebrity hair stylist Milosz Pawlak announced his death.

Milosz had several celebrity clients, including Vicky, Maura, Love Island star Molly Smith, Alex Scott, and Jade Thirwall.

In a post on his Instagram for his 13.2k followers to see, Milo’s family wrote: “We are absolutely heartbroken to share that our incredible, selfless, and talented Milo passed away unexpectedly on Friday, 10/04/26.

“We know he was loved and respected by so many of you, and we hold his friends in our thoughts as we all face this heartbreaking loss. Our family will be arranging a celebration of his life, and we would like to give those who knew him and loved him an opportunity to attend.”

The post ended with the family writing: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the kindness of those who have been involved in the arrangements so far.”

Vicky paid tribute (Credit: ITV)

Vicky Pattison and celebs pay tribute

Several celebs took to the comment section to pay tribute to Milosz.

“Heartbreaking [broken heart emoji], it was honestly a privilege to know you, Milo,” Vicky wrote. Maura Higgins posted several broken heart emojis, along with a message reading: “Love you, Milosz.”

“So so heartbreaking [broken heart emoji] such an incredible person and so insanely talented, sending so much love to all his family,” Love Island’s Molly Smith added.

Other followers also paid tribute. “Milo, you beautiful soul. Honour to have known you. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to all your family and friends,” one said.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but I truly don’t know how to piece them together. I miss you, truly. There is a humongous hole missing in my heart that will never be filled again. I miss you, best friend,” another wrote.

“Milo, our darling angel. You really was the best of the best. Still find it hard to believe that you won’t be here with us anymore. Thank you for all the memories and teaching us all your incredible work ethic. We promise to live on your legacy. I’m honoured to have shared your last beautiful days. It will be something I’ll cherish forever. Love you,” another added.

Read more: ‘We’re so nervous about it’: Vicky Pattison reveals huge ‘worry’ over welcoming baby with husband Ercan

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