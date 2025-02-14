Sweetest celeb Valentine’s posts – from Alison Hammond and her toyboy boyfriend to a throwback of Tess and Vernon

Valentine’s Day is upon us and so are the loved-up posts flooding social media! Of course, plenty of celebs are also joining in on the celebrations and sharing an abundance of sweet snaps and romantic messages to their socials. Awww!

Let’s take a look at some of the most adorable Valentine’s Day posts shared today, February 14.

Valentine’s Day posts – Alison Hammond’s smitten selfie with boyfriend

First up is Alison Hammond, who shared a sweet message to her toyboy lover, David Putman. The couple could be seen in a beaming selfie shared to her story.

The pair were bundled up in warm clothes in the snap, likely an image from Alison’s recent getaway to New York, with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The couple looked very happy in the snap and according to Alison their romance has gone from strength to strength since they struck up their relationship in 2023.

In a recent chat she gushed: “I just want to get married. I want the dress, I want the honeymoon, I just want to get married.”

She went on to muse over whether she would tie the knot with David and admitted: “Oh, do you know what? This is going to make headlines but, yeah, I would marry him tomorrow.”

Cute!

Alison and David seem to be very happy together (Credit: Instagram / Alison Hammond)

Tess and Vernon share adorable beach snaps

Tess Daly also shared a sweet tribute to her other half, Vernon Kay. The couple have been together 21 years and Tess marked the occasion with a very fitting throwback snap that showed off just how long they have been a couple.

In the photo, the couple could be seen looking much younger whilst posing for a selfie on a boat. Tess added in the caption: “Happy V Day @vernonkay. Sending loving vibes your way this Valentine’s.”

Vernon also shared a snap with a beach setting. In his post, the pair could be seen grinning at the camera with a stunning sunset and ocean backdrop.

He penned in the caption: “It’s Valentine’s Day!! Here’s to more sun rises and glorious sunsets!”

David Beckham shares loved-up throwback snap with wife Victoria

David Beckham has also showed off his affections for his wife Victoria, whom he has been wed to since 1999 and shares four children with.

Beneath the photo that sees the younger pair embracing and smiling for the shot, he wrote: “Happy Valentine’s. Love you.”

David often shares updates about his personal life to social media, including glimpses into his chic date nights with his fashion mogul wife.

In December, David shared a sweet selfie with Victoria, where they could be seen sat enjoying a glass of bubbly. He penned alongside the photo: “More about date night WOW full vegan and spectacular with obviously great wine and even better company.”

Victoria shared her own tribute to David alongside a string of snaps from their 2013 Vogue photoshoot together. She added in the caption: “I love you so much @DavidBeckham xx.”

David and Victoria have been wed since 1999 (Credit: Instagram / David and Victoria Beckham)

The couple even shared a clip of them enjoying a couples workout in the gym to mark the occasion.

The Beckham’s spent the day in the gym (Credit: Instagram / David and Victoria Beckham)

Valentine’s Day with the Beckhams

It seems other members of the Beckham family are also enjoying this day of love. Cruz Beckham and his older girlfriend, musician Jackie Apostel, proved their romance is still going strong as Jackie shared a snap of herself and Cruz leaning in for a smooch.

She wrote alongside it: “Happy lover’s day to all the lovers.”

Romeo also flaunted his new romance with girlfriend Kim Turnbull, with a cosy snap of them cuddled up together as well as a snap of Kim alongside his sister Harper.

Romeo simply penned: “I love you so much.”

Cruz Beckham is dating singer Jackie Apostel (Credit: Instagram / Cruz Beckham)

Sweetest celebrity Valentine’s posts

Fred Sirieix also shared a photograph with his wife-to-be, known only as Fruitcake, to mark the day.

Gemma Collins joined in on the loved-up displays, sharing a romantic montage with hubby-to-be Rami. She penned a gushing message in the caption, stating: “HAPPY VALENTINES MY FOREVER LOVE.

“This pic was taken 25 years ago!!! Pre fame and what people don’t know is that when I first started on TOWIE it’s no secret that we all got paid £50 a day this only covered my hair and make up so when I didn’t have very much Rami was always there to help me in the early days…one morning I broke down crying saying Ram!

“Have I done the right thing I’ve left a well paid job at BMW selling cars to now having nothing. Obviously it was a worrying time but he said Gemma you’re gonna make it I know and yeah a few diversions along the way, total mistakes my end.

“Time wasted on people who took my kindness for weakness but it was always YOU Ram who was PROPER MAN. You still get up everyday without fail and go and run your business which is very attractive to me. Even though I wish you could be with me everyday. That’s what men do !!! They go to work.” [sic]

How are you spending this Valentine’s weekend?

