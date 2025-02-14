Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis divides viewers with stingy Valentine’s Day advice: ‘Complete turn off!’

Martin Lewis Money Show viewers took to Twitter to debate a very important topic posted by the Money Saving Expert last night (Thursday, February 13) – should you use a voucher on a first date?

It’s safe to say that fans of the show were left very, very divided over the debate!

Martin offered some advice last night (Credit: ITV)

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis offers Valentine’s Day advice

Last night’s show saw Martin discuss Valentine’s Day, which is today (Friday, February 14).

Just before the first advert break, Martin posed an interesting question.

“So, if people are going on a first date – it is Valentine’s – maybe to somewhere Michelin starred, or maybe just to your local cafe, and the person paying the bill pulls out a discount voucher on the first date, how would you view that?” he asked.

After all, financially savvy people are sexy.

“Is it a turn-off? Is it acceptable? Or is it a turn-on?” he then asked.

“After all, financially savvy people are sexy,” he then said, smirking, drawing laughter from the audience.

Martin posed an interesting question (Credit: ITV)

Fans debate Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis’ question

Viewers then took to social media to discuss whether saving money on a date was sexy or not.

“First date vouchers. Absolutely YES!!! In fact, if you don’t, no second date,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’d be absolutely fine with a discount voucher to be used! Why wouldn’t you!! More money for pudding,” another wrote.

“Massive turn on, love myself a money saver,” a third said.

However, some viewers were not fans of the prospect!

“If my date used a voucher there wouldn’t be a second date,” one fan tweeted.

“Complete turn off using a voucher!” another wrote.

“It’s financially savvy, so good… but it’s not really a good look pulling a voucher out on a first date,” a third said.

Martin opened up on his dislike for Valentine’s Day (Credit: ITV)

Martin ‘not very loving’ to wife Lara

Sticking with the subject of romance, Martin recently admitted that he’s not a big fan of Valentine’s Day.

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, Martin was asked by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley what he’ll be doing for the big day this year.

“Will you be buying anything for Valentine’s Day this year?” Cat asked.

“No, I’m quite anti-Valentine’s Day,” Martin replied.

“Because you’re not very loving!” Ben quipped.

“It is a commercial construct to try and make us feel forced to buy stuff,” Martin then explained. “If you want to get something, make yourself a voucher that says ‘I will give you a massage’ if you like, shall we phrase it that way!”

Last night’s Martin Lewis Money Show Live is available to watch on ITVX.

