‘I’ve been keeping a little secret’: Ulrika Jonsson, 58, looks ‘amazing’ as she reveals exactly what she’s had done to her face

Ulrika Jonsson has undergone a skin transformation on her face and revealed exactly what she’s had done.

Earlier this week, the 58-year-old former weather presenter revealed that she had “largely given up on my face” until last year.

“I had learnt to accept the consequences of years of sun exposure because I didn’t realise there was anything I could do about it,” she continued in an Instagram post.

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Ulrika explained that things began to change when she teamed up with Define Clinic.

Ulrika has undergone treatment on her skin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ulrika Jonsson undergoes skin transformation following sun exposure

In a new Instagram post shared earlier today (March 13), Ulrika teased that she’s “been keeping a little secret”.

“Over the past few months, we’ve had the pleasure of working with the incredible @ulrikajonssonofficial on a personalised journey to transform and strengthen her skin health – and we documented every step of the process,” she said.

As she continues to embark on the transformation, she said, “This is just the beginning.”

Sharing a joint post with the clinic, they explained that Ulrika trusted “the Define Clinic team with a tailored treatment plan designed to support her skin from the inside out”.

Sharing exactly what she had done, the caption listed:

Biostimulator, Evolus Dermal Filler & Wrinkle Relaxing with @drbenjidhillon

Erbium & Jalupro with @dr.elina_k

BBL x MOXI & Polynucleotides with @aestheticsbysuzi

HIFU with Sonia Thohan

They added: “Every treatment was carefully selected to target skin quality, rejuvenation and long-term skin health, and this teaser is just a glimpse of what’s to come.”

In the video, Ulrika explained she is relieved with the results and said she gets “a lot of compliments”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [define] clinic (@defineclinic)

‘You look absolutely stunning’

The compliments continued in the comments section, where Ulrika’s followers praised her fresh look.

“Good for you!! Fabulous to see. So healthy and glowing,” one user wrote.

“It’s like looking at you but on a good day, every day. Great results, great job,” another person shared.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a third remarked.

“Wow, you look great xx,” a fourth said.

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson’s ‘crippling shame’ over alcohol addiction – ‘black outs’; ‘drinking alone’; sobriety milestone

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