Ulrika Jonsson’s ‘crippling shame’ over alcohol addiction – ‘black outs’; ‘drinking alone’; sobriety milestone

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has revealed her shame over her alcohol addiction in a new Instagram post.

The former Gladiators host, 57, shared that she is one-year sober on Instagram earlier today (Thursday, June 5). And Ulrika – who is mum to kids Cameron, 30, Bo, 25, Martha, 20, and Malcolm, 16 – revealed that her sobriety will always be her main priority.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulrika Jonsson (@ulrikajonssonofficial)

Ulrika Jonsson shares sobriety milestone following alcohol addiction

The Celebrity Big Brother star shared four photos for her 204k followers to see. In the first, the Swedish TV presenter can be seen posing for a selfie. Her hair is tied back and she’s wearing glasses. “#sober” is written in the corner.

The second photo shows Ulrika after a night out. “#drunk” is written in the corner. The third photo is of a garden with some trees in it, alongside the caption: “This day last year,” in reference to the drunk selfie.

The fourth photo shows Ulrika as a young girl, having a sip of a drink.

Ulrika is one-year sober (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ulrika on shedding ‘crippling shame’ of drink battle

The star posted a lengthy caption to go alongside the photos.

“Today I’m marking one year of sobriety. No fanfare, no medal, no trophy. The journey goes on,” she wrote.

“A huge thanks to all those beautiful people who have supported me; understood me; scooped me up and handled me tenderly and without judgement; who nudged me in the right direction; who made me laugh and helped me shed the crippling shame,” she then continued.

“Thank you to my kids for their support; for having faith in me after I must have worried them so. For close friends for their patience and belief,” she then wrote.

“My sobriety will continue to be my priority. Turns out it IS possible to teach old dogs new tricks.”

Ulrika made a change after a call from a friend (Credit: ITV)

Ulrika Jonsson on going sober

Back in October, Ulrika opened up about her battle with booze during an interview with The Sun.

“Drink quelled my anxiety. It transported me to another place where I felt at peace — where the problems of the world couldn’t reach me and, most importantly, where I felt numb. I drank to kill my feelings of anxiety and my fears of everything. I was a highly functioning binge-drinker. I never woke up dishevelled in a pool of sick,” she said.

I haven’t touched a drink since that day and I haven’t wanted to

“But the number of times I would black out and not recall the night before when I had been drinking alone were increasing. Now, without drink I feel calm and clear. Not that it’s easy to give up. It’s not. But it’s brought me much-needed peace,” she then continued.

The star went on to explain that she realised she needed to stop drinking following a phone call from a friend. The friend had explained that she hadn’t understood a word Ulrika was saying the night before. She also told her that she needed help.

After another hungover morning, some days later, Ulrika decided to make a change.

“I reached out to a friend who hasn’t had a drink for five years and said: ‘I can’t do this any more.’ I had the gift of desperation. And that was my first sober day. I haven’t touched a drink since that day and I haven’t wanted to,” she said.

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson shares her heartbreak over family death: ‘You are at peace now’

What do you think of this story? Then leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.