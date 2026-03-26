The Traitors 2026 star Ben, 67, has revealed he had been battling a secret cancer diagnosis, before he even joined the show.

Ben from Hampshire appeared on the hit reality BBC show earlier this year. But it appears the entire time, he was fighting a secret battle.

In a heartbreaking new video, the star has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. And wants to raise as much awareness as possible.

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Ben has revealed his cancer diagnosis (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

The Traitors Ben reveals cancer diagnosis

In a candid video on TikTok and Instagram, Ben admitted he was actually diagnosed with the disease before he even applying for the show.

He explained: “I was diagnosed with prostate cancer before I applied and was cast on The Traitors.

“Since then, prostate cancer has been confirmed as the most common cancer in the UK. Men are being diagnosed at an all-time high.”

For Ben, he didn’t have any symptoms before his diagnosis, which has led to many being shocked he even got the answers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben (@bentheman2026)

Ben shared: “I never had any symptoms and people now tell me I am lucky that I was diagnosed. I tend to agree and I am under the NHS, and they treat me every three months.

“But I get tested to make sure my cancer is under control”.

He then proceeded to call for a change in the testing process for prostate cancer, as it’s the only common kind without “full screening programme”.

Traitors stars have supported him (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Fans and co-stars rush to support him

Following his heartbreaking revelation, friends and Traitors co-stars were quick to share their support and love for Ben.

Traitors winner, Rachel Duffy, who lost her mum not long after filming the show, commented: “Ben, you are amazing.”

Pregnant co-star Roxy penned: “Love to you Ben. Great that you are raising much needed awareness here.”

Secret Traitor Fiona added: “Sending you lots of love Ben. So lovely of you to share your story and raise awareness.”

Jessie penned: “Amazing Ben. It is so important that people talk about this!”

Viewers will remember Ben from the most recent series of The Traitors. He was a Faithful, who was murdered in episode three. This meant to finished 20th on the show.

Read more: Traitors boss drops series bombshell as Secret Traitor twist is scrapped

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