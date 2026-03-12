Traitors boss drops series bombshell as Secret Traitor twist is scrapped

Traitors fans loved the dramatic Secret Traitor twist this year. But there is some disappointing news for viewers who hoped to see it again.

A boss behind the hit BBC series has confirmed the surprise format will not return.

]The twist kept audiences guessing throughout the latest series, but producers say it was only ever meant as a one off change.

Host Claudia Winkleman launched the series by handing a red cloak to one contestant.

That moment signalled the player had been given Secret Traitor status, with only Claudia aware of their identity.

For days, viewers tried to crack the mystery alongside the regular Traitors.

The reveal eventually showed it was Fiona Hughes all along.

The idea proved popular with critics, who praised the twist as a clever addition to the series.

However, the production team has now confirmed it will not appear again.

Traitors bosses scrap Secret Traitor twist

Stephen Lambert, founder of The Traitors US and UK production company Studio Lambert, confirmed the decision during a recent talk.

Speaking to an audience at the University of East Anglia in Norfolk, Stephen explained the twist came after the success of Celebrity Traitors last year.

The team wanted to try something fresh for the civilian series.

“After the huge success of the Celebrity Traitors, we introduced the idea of a Secret Traitor as a way of doing something that was different,” Stephen said.

“But it wasn’t something we wanted to keep going with.

“It was a clever way of signalling we were doing something different. But I go back to the pleasure of the show being that the audience doesn’t know who the Traitors are.

“There have been other shows which have done something similar, where the audience didn’t know who ‘the mole’ was.

“The trouble is you’re completely a victim of the edit, and that doesn’t feel very satisfying.”

Traitors renewed until 2030

There is still good news for fans of the show though.

The BBC has confirmed The Traitors will stay on screen for several more years, thanks to a brand new deal.

The broadcaster has signed a three year partnership that will keep both The Traitors and its spin off, The Celebrity Traitors, running until 2030.

Ardross Castle will remain the backdrop for the banishments, deception and murders that keep viewers hooked.

The deal follows strong viewing figures for Celebrity Traitors last year and this year’s series of The Traitors.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said in a statement: “We are proud to remain faithful to The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors until 2030 and wanted to say a big thank you to the outstanding team at Studio Lambert Scotland for bringing it to screen.

“We can’t wait to share many more twists and turns with viewers all across the UK in the coming years.”

