Tony Hadley, who found fame as the lead singer of Spandau Ballet, has revealed he has become a grandfather for the first time.

The singer – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2015 – shared the news on his social media, alongside a beautiful picture of the baby.

Tony Hadley is the father of five children – Thomas, new mum Toni and Mackenzie with his first wife, Leonie, and Zara and Genevieve with second wife Alison.

Tony Hadley has become a grandfather for the first time after his daughter welcomes baby to family (Credit: YouTube)

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley shares family update

Tony, 64, announced: “We’re so happy and proud to welcome little Freddie to the world! He’s so gorgeous! Toni and Andy and all the family are over the moon! Love, Papa Tone.”

He shared a beautiful black-and-white snap of the baby, which had his followers cooing.

“Beautiful photo so precious, enjoy every moment with your beautiful new grandson,” said one.

Another added: “Aw, congrats to your daughter and the family, Tony!”

“Congratulations to you all – he’s a beauty,” said a third.

“Congratulations Tony! To you all.. He looks like you… incredible… Freddie fantastic choice – did you suggest it?” another asked.

“Aw you can see the family resemblance,” another agreed.

“We love you, Dad,” his daughter Toni – little Freddie’s mum – commented.

‘The happiest we’ve ever been’

Earlier this week she shared more details following the baby’s birth.

She posted shared that he was born on May 19. Toni posted: “No words will ever come close to the love we feel for him. He is the most precious gift and already the centre of our world. We still find ourselves staring at you every day, in disbelief and pure gratitude that you’re ours.”

She added: “Freddie-Floyd, you’ve made us the happiest we’ve ever been. We will love you fiercely, endlessly, and without condition for every moment of your life. You are everything.

“Here’s to the life we always dreamed of, finally whole with you in it. We love you, little man. Always.”

