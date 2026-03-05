‘Don’t deserve the 10k!’ Tipping Point contestant blasted over tactic that cost him the ITV jackpot

Tipping Point viewers were left frustrated during Wednesday’s episode after a contestant’s cautious strategy in the final round cost him a shot at ITV’s £10,000 jackpot.

Host Ben Shephard welcomed three new players to the ITV quiz show on March 4, as they attempted to beat the machine and walk away with a cash prize.

Viewers were left irritated after contestant John repeatedly opted for two-counter questions (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Tipping Point contestant criticised for approach on ITV game show

Competing in the episode were teacher Rob, collection technician Bonita and bed and breakfast owner John.

After a tense game, John managed to secure his place in the final round, finishing with £2,450, ahead of Rob’s £1,300.

However, viewers quickly became irritated by John’s approach once he reached the final round.

In the last stage of the game, contestants answer questions across topics such as literature, food and drink and general knowledge to win one, two or three counters.

Those counters are then used to try and push the jackpot counter out of the machine, which would win them £10,000.

Most contestants opt for the three-counter questions. They are only slightly more difficult but offer a greater chance of shifting the jackpot.

John, however, repeatedly chose two-counter questions, opting for the safer option.

John wasn’t able to secure enough counters to win the jackpot on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

His decision quickly sparked criticism from viewers watching at home, who took to social media to voice their frustration.

One viewer wrote, “Stop going safe with two counters.”

“Doesn’t deserve the 10k,” another fumed.

A third complained the tactic was “counter productive”.

“Absolutely ‘counter’ productive going for two counters, the questions are of similar grade to three-counter questions. When will they learn?”

“He could have had another six counters,” one viewer pointed out.

“What is he playing at?” another complained. “Clearly has a lot of knowledge, but keeps playing two counters, now wondering why he’s not won the jackpot!”

John has the last laugh, though…

Despite his efforts, John was unable to push the jackpot counter out of the machine, with it becoming stuck on the second shelf.

At the end of the round, Ben offered him the chance to gamble his current winnings for three more counters in a last attempt to win the jackpot.

However, John decided not to risk it and instead chose to leave with his accumulated £3,550.

Read more: Tipping Point host Ben Shephard celebrates birth of contestant’s triplets via IVF in incredible announcement

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.We want to hear your thoughts!