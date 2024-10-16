Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager and football fan Prince William is among those sending support.

William, who is the head of the FA, reshared the official announcement from the England football team to his Instagram Story. He then added his own caption. It read: “Exciting times for @England with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins.”

William then added: “Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we’re all behind you! W.”

However, not everyone feels the same, mostly because they believe the England team should be managed by an English manager.

Prince William sent a personal message to Thomas Tuchel after he was appointed England boss (Credit: Instagram)

Thomas Tuchel appointed England manager: Football fans react

Thomas is a German professional football manager and former player. He has previously managed Chelsea, leading them to Champions League victory. However, some football fans are unconvinced of his appointment.

“Winston Churchill turning in his grave,” blasted one.

“I’m a bit old school on this but it does feel a bit odd seeing a German leading the English national team. This isn’t about hiring a foreign manager but one from a rival nation,” said another.

“I would choose any English manager over Tuchel, Pep etc … Give me Harry Redknapp. Give me bloody Southgate back. It’s The National Team. National!!” another complained.

As head of the FA, William will develop a close relationship with the new England manager (Credit: Splash News)

‘There are outstanding English candidates who could’ve been appointed’

Former England player Gary Neville also jumped in. He said: “I think we are damaging ourselves. I do think there are outstanding English candidates who could have been appointed.

“We are in a rut when it comes to coaching. English coaching has one of the worst reputations in Europe – we don’t have a clear identity and have not built a style which is unique to us. We have seen coaches from all around Europe come to the Premier League and in input their styles in our game and we’ve copied them.

“But in my opinion we need to build an identity and let English coaches flourish. I thought we’d left that period [of appointing foreign coaches] behind.”

‘Finally got a proper gaffer’

Others were a lot happier about about the news, though, taking to social media to share their delight in the belief that “football’s coming home”. No pressure, Thomas!

“Beyond a great appointment. Wow,” said one. Another echoed Prince William’s words and said: “Let’s get behind him from the start.”

Another declared: “Good appointment, finally got a proper gaffer.”

Even Piers Morgan had something to say. He commented: “Anyone watching this press conference with Thomas Tuchel who still thinks we should have ‘gone English’ with our new manager is living in Cloud ‘Little Englander’ Cuckoo Land. So incredibly impressive. So perfectly qualified. He’s a brilliant choice.”

