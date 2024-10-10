Kate, Princess of Wales, has stepped out for her first public engagement since announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

She joined her husband Prince William, 42, as the pair met the families of the three girls who died in the horrific Southport attacks in July.

On Thursday, William and Kate, 42, made the trip to Southport. It marks Kate’s first community visit since the end of last year and since her cancer diagnosis and end of her treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out today (Credit: Sky News)

Princess Kate and Prince William visit Southport

The palace confirmed William’s visit to Southport on Wednesday. Then just before his arrival on Thursday, it was announced that Kate would join him.

In private they met with the families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine.

The three girls tragically died in the attack at The Hart Space community centre at the end of July.

They had taken part in a Taylor Swift dance workshop. Eight other children and two adults were also injured.

BREAKING: The Princess of Wales has visited Southport with the Prince of Wales to meet the families of three girls who died following a knife attack in July. Sky’s @SkyRhiannon reports. Latest: https://t.co/gyVCDkEoCw Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/5o2pt2QaFs — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2024

William and Kate – who have three young children – reportedly wanted to show support for the families, the community and the first responders who attended the scene and the subsequent riots.

According to reports, the royal couple also met with teacher Leanne Lucas. She was injured as she tried to shield the children from the knifeman.

William and Kate also spoke with emergency responders, who had attended and helped after the attack.

Royal fans appeared delighted to see Kate out today. One said online: “Great to see her out and smiling and looking well, continued love and good health to her and her family.”

Another wrote: “It’s great to see Kate out and about again.”

Kate recently completed her chemotherapy treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate on Southport attack

At the time of the attacks in July, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued a statement.

They said: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Kate cancer latest

In September, Kate announced she had finished her cancer treatment. She said in a statement: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long. I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

