Strictly star Thomas Skinner became embroiled in a homophobia row on Twitter yesterday (Monday, October 6).

However, the 34-year-old mattress salesman was quick to defend himself, with some of his fans stepping in to back him, too.

An old tweet of Thomas’ resurfaced and sparked backlash (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Thomas Skinner accused of ‘homophobia’

Yesterday morning, the day after his exit from Strictly, Thomas took to Twitter to post a good morning message.

“Good Morning and happy Monday you lovely people!! Back in the van for me this morning, it’s another busy one. Hope you all had a wonderful weekend. I’m catching up on my messages and emails this morning so will be getting back to everyone who needs a new mattress,” he wrote.

“Also want to say a massive thank you to all the lovely messages of support I’ve had. It means the world! I know I was rubbish at dancing, but it was so much fun. But back to reality. You are ten times stronger than you can ever imagine……so don’t give up!! Keep on moving forward! Let’s go smash it today. New week, new day, new start. Don’t go home until you’re proud. Bosh.”

However, one fan seemed intent on ruining Tom’s day by dredging up a tweet the star made from 2021.

What is wrong with you lot. I’m talking about my dinner pic.twitter.com/4XeNP6GqGX — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) October 6, 2025

‘What is wrong with you?’

Replying to the tweet, the troll wrote: “Good morning homophobe,” linking the offending tweet.

However, the ‘homophobic’ tweet in question was about some meatballs he had eaten during an Ikea trip back in 2021.

At the time, one of Tom’s followers responded to the star’s picture of his meatballs with a word that is a derogatory, homophobic term.

“I love a [bleep]. Mr Brains was the Guvna,” Thomas then wrote in reply.

However, Thomas was quick to defend himself against the homophobia accusation, sharing a picture of Mr. Brains’ faggots – meatballs made from minced off-cuts and offal, a traditional dish in the UK.

“What is wrong with you lot. I’m talking about my dinner,” he wrote in reply.

Some fans were quick to defend him. “Ignore the idiot, obviously has nothing better to do than search your timeline for something to try and scream ‘gotcha’ at you. We had them often when I was younger! Well done for giving the dancing a go!” one said.

Thomas was the first celeb out of the show this year (Credit: BBC)

Tom talks Strictly exit

Sunday (October 5) saw Thomas become the first celebrity of the 2025 series to be eliminated.

Speaking on It Takes Two last night (Monday, October 6), Thomas admitted that his family are “gutted” he’s been voted off the show.

“They are gutted. They are. But they love Amy [Dowden]. They were all watching on Saturday night and last night. They are sad. But I will obviously carry on dancing,” he said.

As for how he enjoyed taking part in the show, he said: “I loved it. It was a lovely night. I know I am not one of the best but we had such a laugh.”

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 11 at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

