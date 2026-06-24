Sarah Hadland has come under fire for comments she made on This Morning this week.

The star, 55, was on the show to discuss her new stage play before the conversation took a turn…

Sarah was on the show (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Hadland sparks controversy on This Morning

Tuesday saw Sarah, Stephen Mangan, and Ardal O’Hanlon appear on the show to discuss their new play, The Truth.

The comedy is running for a limited 14 week run at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End.

However, it wasn’t the new play that got viewers riled up, it was Sarah’s comments about a Nigerian goalkeeper currently playing at the World Cup.

Keeper Maduka Okoye, 26, has been turning heads at the World Cup thanks to his handsome looks.

And Sarah admitted that she’s a big fan.

Speaking about the tournament, Sarah said: “I will be watching now. Have you seen the Nigerian goalkeeper? Have you seen him? I mean, he is absolutely gorgeous.”

“I would hate to objectify a man like that,” Stephen quipped.

“I don’t care if he can do Shakespeare, looking lovely in a tight top, thank you,” Sarah joked.

Maduka Okoye has caused a stir at the World Cup (Credit: Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Sarah slammed

Ben Shephard then went on to say that Maduka’s good looks were causing issues in relationships.

“Apparently, relationships have broken up because of him. I mean, I can understand it. People are obsessed, women are obsessed. Maduka, if you’re watching…,” she said, drawing laughter.

However, some viewers really didn’t see the funny side.

“If a man spoke about a female athlete like this on national television he would lose his job and be slated as a sex pest by the media,” one viewer fumed on X.

“Million percent. He would be classed as a creepy predator but when its a woman doing it, its all [bleeps] and giggles,” another said.

Sarah came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Hadland under fire

“The double standard in society is real. Women can talk on TV like that but men can’t in the same manner,” a third wrote.

“Yep! Double standards,” another added.

However, some viewers were quick to call the complainers out.

“Honestly, get a bloody life, I think it’s great that she’s got an opinion. Bring it on!” one viewer said.

“Men have and continue to sexualise and fantasise about women in sport for years. Relax,” another wrote.

ED! has contacted ITV and Sarah’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Celebrity Apprentice: Sarah Hadland’s life away from TV from Miranda Hart friendship to Strictly Come Dancing

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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