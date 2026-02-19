This Morning star Michelle Elman has been rushed to the hospital for another operation, just over a month after her last one.

Michelle, 32, shared the concerning update with her followers on Instagram last night (Wednesday, February 18).

This Morning star Michelle Elman shares operation update

Taking to her Instagram story last night, Michelle revealed she was back in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

The author and life coach, who has appeared on the hit ITV show on numerous occasions, shared a selfie from her hospital bed for her 282k followers to see.

“Ended up needing emergency surgery,” she captioned the first snap.

“So much for Chinese New Year being a fresh start,” she then quipped.

“Had surgery on the first day of the new year AND Chinese New Year,” she then added.

’19 surgeries is enough for a lifetime’

The star then shared a selfie showing off some plasters on her neck and collarbone area.

“Got two new scars on my neck and collarbone,” she revealed. She then joked that the first thing she’d done upon waking from surgery was check that surgeons hadn’t “destroyed” her tattoo.

In another snap, Michelle showed off the beaded bracelet her nephew had made for her. The bracelet read “get better”.

Alongside the snap, Michelle revealed that this was her 19th surgery.

“I think 19 surgeries is enough for a lifetime,” she said.

Michelle’s previous surgeries

In a video posted on her Instagram last month, Michelle detailed the 18 previous surgeries she’s undergone over the years.

“Now had a total of 18 surgeries, three brain surgeries and an abdominal one too,” she revealed.

She then went on to detail how “Hydrocephalus is the thing that is responsible for the majority of my surgeries, and I wish would get more attention because it needs the awareness.”

Hydropcephalus is a buildup of fluid in the brain. The excess fluid can put pressure on the brain, which could potentially damage it.

If left untreated, hydropcephalus can be fatal.

“I still don’t think my valve is on the right setting and that’s going to take months to figure out, but most of the day I’m no longer in pain and that’s a welcome break from the last 3 months,” she said.

In November, Michelle announced that she needed another brain surgery. “I have a cyst in my brain again, and also the magnet in my brain needs replacing,” she said.

Michelle had a metal magnet implanted in her brain, which is used to control the flow of the fluid.

