Pregnant This Morning cook Poppy O’Toole has delighted fans after sharing adorable snaps from her baby shower.

The telly chef – famed for her potato recipes – revealed in August that she was expecting her first child with new husband Tom, who she married earlier this year.

Since sharing her baby news, Poppy has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey. And recently, Poppy celebrated her baby shower – and she looked gorgeous!

The TV chef is expecting her first child (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s Poppy O’Toole shows off baby bump

On Sunday (November 9), Poppy took to her Instagram to share several snaps from her baby shower. And it’s fair to say she looked nothing short of sensational for the event.

Posing for the camera, Poppy rocked a white lace dress that showed off every inch of her huge bump. The TV star wore her blonde hair in a stylish updo and rocked a full face of glam.

In the caption, she wrote: “Potato princess incoming… thank you to everyone who made the baby shower so special.”

‘You look absolutely gorgeous’

Rushing to the comments section, fans were left swooning over Poppy’s post. One person said: “You look like a goddess, Poppy! I hope you had a gorgeous time.”

Another chimed in: “Gorgeous Mama! Such an exciting time for you both, enjoy every second.” A third smitten follower wrote: “Oh my, you look absolutely gorgeous!!”

In September, Poppy appeared on This Morning and revealed that she is “a couple of months” away from having her first baby.

Wanting to know how she has found pregnancy so far, host Ben Shephard asked: “How has it been?” Poppy revealed: “Fine, good. I feel a bit tired. I haven’t been sick.

“I’ve not gone off my potatoes. But I’ve not had any weird cravings which I have felt pretty gutted about. I wanted something really strange, but no.”

After she finished her meal, Poppy told the hosts: “The next time I’m here, I’ll probably be a mum!”

