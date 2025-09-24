This Morning star Poppy O’Toole has shared the exciting news that she is “a couple of months” away from having her first baby.

Poppy has frequently cooked on the daytime show but today (September 24) marked her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy news.

This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were delighted for their “potato queen” as she shared some details of pregnancy life so far.

Poppy only has a couple months to go (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Ben Shephard congratulates Poppy O’Toole

Poppy returned to cook some delicious food for Ben and Cat Deeley, when Ben took the opportunity to talk about her pregnancy news.

Ben Shephard said: “Our potato queen Poppy O’Toole is in the kitchen with a delicious and easy tray bake. And you’ve got a little roast dish you’re preparing yourself at the moment.”

While rubbing her growing baby bump, Poppy confirmed: “I have. A little potato in the oven.”

Cat gushed: “Cooking nicely!”

Ben then asked Poppy: “How far along are you?” with the star confirming: “I’ve got a couple of months to go.”

Wanting to know how she has found it so far, Ben asked: “How has it been?”

Poppy revealed: “Fine, good. I feel a bit tired. I haven’t been sick. I’ve not gone off my potatoes. But I’ve not had any weird cravings which I have felt pretty gutted about. I wanted something really strange, but no.”

After she finished her meal, Poppy told the hosts: “The next time I’m here, I’ll probably be a mum!”

Cat and Ben were delighted for Poppy (Credit: ITV)

Poppy’s pregnancy announcement

While this was Poppy making her debut on This Morning as a pregnant woman, she actually revealed the news to her Instagram followers four weeks ago.

Poppy shared a funny and heartwarming video alongside her new husband, Tom.

In the video, Poppy had her bump on show, and the pair spoke to the camera. Poppy said: “I am here with my new husband, Tom, to make a very special announcement. We got married a few months ago. Made it happen really quick, there was like a six-week turnover.

“There was a lot of speculation. Is there going to be a new member of the family coming soon? Well we can confirm, there is a new member of the family.”

Poppy and Tom then showed a new puppy to the camera, pretending that’s the only new member joining.

While rubbing her growing baby bump, Poppy said: “Well, I think that’s the only thing we had to announce.”

In the caption, Poppy announced her pregnancy: “We’ve got a very exciting announcement. Oh yeah, and also I am pregnant.”

