This Morning granny Iris Jones, 86, drops surprise sex confession and reveals why she won’t divorce ex, 40

This Morning guest Iris Jones has opened up about her sex life following her split from her toyboy ex-husband Mohamed Ibrahim.

The pensioner, 86, found fame when she appeared on the ITV show back in January 2021, and detailed her sex life with toyboy Mohamed, then 35. Iris shocked viewers as she shared that they used “a whole tube of KY Jelly” and their first night of passion left her “unable to walk” the next day.

However, after marrying Mohamed, who came from Egypt to the UK to live with Iris, the pair split in June 2023. At the time, Iris went back on This Morning and said that she had sworn off men for life.

And now, as well as dropping a sex life bombshell, Iris has revealed the real reason she isn’t planning to divorce her ex Mohamed.

Iris split from her toyboy a few years back (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning guest Iris Jones’ sex confession

Iris first met her Egyptian toyboy on Facebook in 2019 and married him the following year after a whirlwind romance. Mohamed then moved to the UK in 2021.

However, the love story that This Morning fans followed so avidly ran its course – with Iris confirming their split in 2023.

And, according to Iris, – who has been candid about her bedroom antics over the years – she is no longer interested in having sex.

“The idea of sex now makes my stomach turn. I’m not interested in men at all, not in companionship with them and certainly not sex with them,” she told The Mirror.

Iris, a former legal secretary also said: “My experience with Mohamed has put me off relationships for life. I wish I’d never met him.”

This Morning star Iris isn’t planning to divorce him (Credit: YouTube)

Iris on why she’s ruled out divorcing ex

Despite calling to quits, Iris – who has two sons, Stephen, 59, and Darren, 58 – revealed that divorce isn’t on the cards for her and Mohamed.

“I’m not paying out for a divorce. I’m not spending any more money on him. It would cost me more to divorce him than to stay married. And I don’t want to lose any more money,” she shared.

This Morning star Iris’ split from Mohamed

Iris revealed she had split from Mohamed in 2023. In a brutal rant, she slammed her ex, claiming all she would do was look after him.

According to the TV icon their “great” sex life found itself dwindling to “nothing”. This was something she claimed was because she was “always so tired” after looking after him.

The pensioner added to MailOnline that she would do “all his cooking, cleaning and tidying”.

