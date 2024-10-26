Will.i.am on backlash over his sexuality and why he has ‘no shame’ in being ‘ultra-feminine’

The Voice judge Will.i.am previously spoke out about not being ashamed of his femininity.

The musician shot to fame back in the 2000s as a member of The Black Eyed Peas. And since then, Will.i.am – who is back on The Voice today (October 26) – has not slowed down one bit.

However, over the years, Will.i.am has had to deal with a ton of invasive questions and rumours about his sexuality. And in 2023, he spoke out about it – revealing he had “no shame” in “being super feminine”.

The singer recalled being asked if he was gay growing up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Voice judge Will.i.am on being ‘super feminine’

In 2023, Will.i.am took part in an interview on Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary Of A CEO. During their conversation, he recalled growing up and the lack of father figures he had.

“Coming of age, I didn’t have a man in my life — a father in my life to guide me through that,” he said. Will.i.am added: “My mom did that, which probably made me ultra feminine. I have no shame in being super feminine.”

Will.i.am recalls people asking if he was gay growing up

As a result, Will.i.am recalled how growing up, lots of people would ask him if he was gay. He said: “I remember in the 1990s, we [didn’t] have the support in the LGBT community like [we do] now.

“So growing up in the 1990s, [people were] like: ‘Are you gay?’ A lot of people would question if I was [gay] because I was feminine.”

Will.i.am said he’s proud of being ‘ultra feminine’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He’s ‘strong with his femininity’

The chart-topping musician then noted: “I’m still feminine. I sit where I sit. I act the way I act. My mannerisms are my mom’s.”

He went on: “I’m strong with my femininity. I think it’s a superpower. When you know who you are, when you love who you are, how you are, how you vibe, that’s what it’s about.

“I like girls,” the musician added before saying: “I never was attracted to men. I’m attracted to females, but I’m feminine.”

Watch Will.i.am on The Voice on Saturday (October 26) at 8:10pm on ITV1.

