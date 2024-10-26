Will.i.am on backlash over his sexuality and why he has ‘no shame’ in being ‘ultra-feminine’

The Voice judge Will.i.am previously spoke out about not being ashamed of his femininity.
The musician shot to fame back in the 2000s as a member of The Black Eyed Peas. And since then, Will.i.am – who is back on The Voice today (October 26) – has not slowed down one bit.
However, over the years, Will.i.am has had to deal with a ton of invasive questions and rumours about his sexuality. And in 2023, he spoke out about it – revealing he had “no shame” in “being super feminine”.
The Voice judge Will.i.am on being ‘super feminine’
In 2023, Will.i.am took part in an interview on Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary Of A CEO. During their conversation, he recalled growing up and the lack of father figures he had.
“Coming of age, I didn’t have a man in my life — a father in my life to guide me through that,” he said. Will.i.am added: “My mom did that, which probably made me ultra feminine. I have no shame in being super feminine.”
Will.i.am recalls people asking if he was gay growing up
As a result, Will.i.am recalled how growing up, lots of people would ask him if he was gay. He said: “I remember in the 1990s, we [didn’t] have the support in the LGBT community like [we do] now.
“So growing up in the 1990s, [people were] like: ‘Are you gay?’ A lot of people would question if I was [gay] because I was feminine.”
He’s ‘strong with his femininity’
The chart-topping musician then noted: “I’m still feminine. I sit where I sit. I act the way I act. My mannerisms are my mom’s.”
He went on: “I’m strong with my femininity. I think it’s a superpower. When you know who you are, when you love who you are, how you are, how you vibe, that’s what it’s about.
“I like girls,” the musician added before saying: “I never was attracted to men. I’m attracted to females, but I’m feminine.”
The Voice on Saturday (October 26)
