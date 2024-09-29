The Voice judge Tom Jones no doubt raised a few eyebrows after he previously made a very rather cheeky confession about his sex life.

Since shooting to fame back in the 1960s, the Welsh crooner has become a somewhat national treasure.

And Tom – who is on screens today (September 29) for a repeat of The Voice – clearly isn’t afraid to share the details of sex life, in particular, what he gets up to when no one else is around…

Tom made an admission about his bedroom antics (Credit: YouTube)

The Voice judge Tom Jones on his sex life

Speaking to DIY Mag in 2021, Tom – who is now 84 – was quizzed on if he has any hobbies. The singer replied: “Well, you’ve got to keep yourself busy, even if there’s nobody else involved… Make sure everything’s working…,” he teased.

Tom then cheekily added: “I’ve known people that have had prostate cancer, and when I looked into it it’s because you’re not using your prostate like you used to when you were young.

“So it’s all for medical reasons that you need to keep things ticking over!” he quipped.

Tom has been open about his love life over the years (Credit: ITV)

Tom Jones and wife

As for Tom’s love life, the Sex Bomb hitmaker tied the knot to his childhood sweetheart Lady Melinda Rose Woodward when he was just 17 years old.

Tom and Linda remained together until she died from cancer in 2016. They welcomed a son, Mark Woodward, in April 1957.

Despite stating in a previous interview that Linda was “the only real thing” in his life, Tom made the shocking revelation that he had been unfaithful to his wife on many occasions.

Tom Jones affairs

During an interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2012, Tom admitted he had cheated on Linda “over 250 times” per year at the height of his success.

He insisted the affairs were just “fun and games” and shared zero regrets because he “never hurt anybody”.

“It never backfired on me and my marriage is solid,” he later revealed. “I haven’t done anything bad in my life.”

