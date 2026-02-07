The Masked Singer’s Davina McCall divides fans with her latest wild outfit and hairstyle

Davina McCall has turned heads on The Masked Singer tonight with a jaw-dropping new look that got viewers talking before the first note was sung.

The 58-year-old judge arrived on stage in a daring lace catsuit with a nude underlay that left little to the imagination.

Her bold semi-final ensemble for the ITV show was matched by an equally dramatic hairstyle.

The voluminous ‘wolf cut’ perm, which is now all the rage, had fans comparing her to pop diva Cher in the 80s.

Davina McCall has split fan opinion as Katherine Ryan returns to The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Just last week, Loose Woman Nadia Sawalha debuted the same hairstyle.

But jut like Nadia’s new ‘do, reaction to Davina’s hair from viewers on X was immediate and divided.

Davina McCall divides Masked Singer fans

Taking to the social media platform, one wrote: “@thisisdavina I need to meet your hair stylist NOW!!! Your hair looks amazing. Curls really suit you!”

Others were less impressed, though.

One questioned: “Why has Davina got a mop on her head?”

Another asked: “What is on Davina’s head?”

While Davina was stealing the spotlight, guest judge Katherine Ryan also made a glamorous return.

Fans were divided on Davina’s look while Katherine showed off her bump (Credit: ITV)

Katherine Ryan’s comeback

The Canadian comic, 42, returned to the show as the latest guest judge.

Katherine was heavily pregnant with her fourth child when The Masked Singer was filmed.

She showed off her bump in a stretchy brown dress with a dramatic array of pearl necklaces draped around her neck.

Katherine previously competed on the show as Pigeon in 2023 – while also pregnant. And fans were thrilled to have her back.

X was full of praise.

One viewer commenting: “Katherine Ryan was an absolute scream as Pigeon – one of my favourite characters ever, definitely the funniest!”

Someone else added: “Welcome back Katherine Ryan!”

And a third joked: “Every time I see Katherine Ryan she’s pregnant!”

Tonight, the remaining acts – Toastie, Conker, Sloth, Moth and Can of Worms – faced off for a spot in the final.

Who do you want to see make it all the way?

