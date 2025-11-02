Shaun Wallace’s heartbreak over tragic family death: ‘I watched him physically degenerate’

The Chase star Shaun Wallace previously opened up about the tragic loss of his father.

Shaun first joined the ITV quiz show back in 2009 as The Dark Destroyer – and it didn’t take him long to become a firm favourite.

However, Shaun – who is on Beat The Chasers today (November 2) – previously faced heartbreak in 2014 when his father died.

Shaun’s father died more than 10 years ago (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Shaun Wallace on dad’s death

Over the years, Shaun has candidly opened up about his mother and father’s health issues.

“My mum suffers from dementia,” he shared during an episode of The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles.

“My dad sadly died from motor neurone disease and it really saddened me to see them physically degenerate.”

Revealing his parents’ health struggles impacted his daily life, Shaun went on: “Whilst I know I can’t delay the inevitable, I know I can postpone it by keeping myself physically and mentally sharp.”

He was filming The Chase when his father was dying (Credit: ITV)

‘I rushed to the hospice’

Meanwhile, in 2018, Shaun made a heartbreaking confession and revealed he was filming The Chase when his father was dying.

He told Express.co.uk: “My father had motor neurone disease in his final year. I was filming The Chase when I heard he was dying. I rushed to the hospice for the last 10 minutes. After he died, aged 85, I spent 20 minutes in the room with him.”

Shaun continued: “I said my piece, I kissed him and I said my goodbyes. So on Father’s Day, I will lay flowers, say a few words and remember the things he has done for me.”

He has also spoken about his mum (Credit: ITV)

Shaun’s mum’s ‘debilitating’ issue

In 2024, Shaun spoke about his parents again as he opened up about rigorous exercise regimen. Speaking on the How To Be 60 podcast, he said: “No matter what time of the day, no matter how cold, the first thing I do on my bed is my stomach crunches.

“Then I go over to the park – we got a little outdoor mini gym there. I just finished doing a 5000 metre row, which I had to do in under 22 minutes.”

Co-host Karen MacKenzie said: “Does the word obsession come in anywhere?”

Shaun replied: “No, for me, Karen, it’s about making an investment in my own general health because my mother and father both had diabetes in their forties and fifties and it was debilitating as far as my mum was concerned.

“I vowed that I would take care of my health as long as I could. I think you should keep yourself as healthy as you possibly can. I want to be as mobile as I possibly can, way into my seventies and beyond.

“You also need to keep your mind healthy by constantly learning. No one knows everything, so always reading and learning is crucial.”

Watch Shaun on Beat The Chasers on Sunday (November 2) at 8pm on ITV1.

