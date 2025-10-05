The Chase star Paul Sinha previously opened up about a rather awkward interaction with a huge A-lister who was “really nasty and rude”.

The quizzer has been a staple on screens since his debut on the ITV show in 2011. So it’s no surprise that Paul – who is on Beat The Chasers today (October 5) – has rubbed shoulders with several famous faces over the years.

However, according to Paul, there is one celeb who was “really rude” to him while at a swanky showbiz party…

The TV star opened up about an awkward encounter (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Paul Sinha on rudest celeb he’s met

Last month, Paul appeared on the Bad Boys Done Good podcast. He was asked by the hosts Tom Ward and Joe Jacobs: “Who’s the biggest [bleep] you’ve ever met in TV? This is a safe space. You could be honest.”

Not holding his tongue, Paul didn’t sugarcoat his answer. He said: “Well I was at an ITV party a few years ago when somebody basically was really, really nasty and rude to me in conversation.”

They walked off laughing at my discomfort.

The Chase star continued: “When I was trying to sort of fanboy him and hero worship him. In the end he told his mate, you don’t even know who this [bleep] is. And they walked off together laughing at my discomfort.”

Paul went and recalled the awkward encounter: “And I wanted to shout out: ‘You’re not even the funniest person in your marriage. That would be Jennifer Saunders.'”

Name-dropping the celeb, Paul claimed: “Yeah I’m talking about Adrian Edmondson… he’s a [bleep].”

Paul spoke about his encounter with the actor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Adrian Edmondson?

Actor Adrian Edmondson is best known for his roles in the 1980s sitcoms like The Young Ones and Filthy Rich & Catflap.

He was also crowned the winner of Celebrity Masterchef in 2013, and from 2019 to 2020 he appeared in EastEnders as Daniel Cook,

What’s more, Adrian has been married to Jennifer Saunders since 1985 and the couple share three daughters.

