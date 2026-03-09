The ‘banned’ book that inspired Netflix’s Vladimir and its steamy age-gap story

Vladimir, Rachel Weisz’s steamy age-gap drama, has a surprising connection to one of the most notorious novels ever written.

The new Netflix series stars Weisz as an unnamed, middle-aged professor who becomes obsessed with Vlad (Leo Woodall), a younger academic who arrives at her college.

Across eight episodes, her crush slowly intensifies. Her fantasies about Vlad grow more frequent and more vivid, and she starts questioning whether she’s imagining his interest — or whether he might actually be attracted to her, despite being married to another member of staff.

The characters are separated by nearly two decades. That isn’t accidental — the story takes inspiration from one of the most controversial books of all time.

Rachel Weisz plays a middle-aged professor (Credit: Netflix)

Vladimir author explains its Lolita inspiration

While the show is named after the protagonist’s fixation, Vladimir’s title also nods to a long tradition in literature.

In an interview with Harvard Book Store, author Julia May Jonas explained that many novels written by men about obsessive desire are named after the woman being pursued.

“I’ll just say, obviously, there’s Lolita as the prime example I think people think of in terms of this book,” she said.

Jonas deliberately flipped that idea. Instead of naming the book after the female protagonist, she centred the title around the man she obsesses over — even though, in many ways, he exists more as a projection of her desires than a fully knowable person.

“Vladimir is an object. He’s unknowable to her. She projects onto him,” Jonas explained. “Vladimir is not Vladimir… he’s her disappointment with her life.”

The comparison also extends to the way Lolita functions in Nabokov’s novel. As Jonas pointed out, readers never truly know the character beyond the warped perspective of Humbert Humbert’s narration.

Charlotte Haze is a nod to Lolita (Credit: Netflix)

Vladimir hides several Lolita Easter eggs

The series also contains a handful of deliberate references to Nabokov’s novel.

One of the most obvious is Charlotte Haze, the bakery seen in the show. The name comes directly from Lolita: Charlotte Haze is Lolita’s mother.

The fictional town itself is another reference point. According to Jonas, the story takes place in Ramsdale, the same town where Humbert Humbert first arrives in Lolita.

“I don’t know if we see the sign of the town, but it’s named after the town Humbert Humbert comes to,” she told Tudum.

Jonas has said the title itself is a deliberate inversion of the literary tradition behind novels like Clarissa, Pamela, and Lolita.

“I wanted to flip the script and have it come from a woman’s perspective,” she explained.

Lolita continues to generate controversy (Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Company)

Why Lolita became one of the most controversial books ever written

First published in 1955, Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov centres on Humbert Humbert, a middle-aged professor who develops a disturbing obsession with a 12-year-old girl named Dolores Haze.

He refers to her as “Lolita”, and much of the novel follows his attempts to pursue and manipulate her.

The subject matter sparked immediate controversy. When the book was released, authorities in the UK ordered customs officials to seize imported copies. The restriction lasted until 1959.

France banned the novel for two years, while some American libraries refused to stock it because of what they described as its “perversion”.

Despite — or perhaps because of — the backlash, the novel became a global bestseller. By 2005, more than 50 million copies had been sold worldwide, and it has since been adapted for the screen multiple times.

Lolita was published over 70 years ago (Credit: Olympia Press)

Lolita’s disturbing link to Jeffrey Epstein

The novel resurfaced in headlines again years later through its association with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to reporting by The Atlantic, Epstein reportedly kept a copy of Lolita by his bedside.

One image uncovered during investigations allegedly showed the opening lines of the book written on a young woman’s skin.

Epstein’s private jet also became widely known in the media as the “Lolita Express”.

Vladimir is available to stream on Netflix now.

