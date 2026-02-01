Former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, who is appearing on Love Your Weekend today (February 1), once opened up about her enduring grief in a tribute to her late mum, Anna, on the second anniversary of her passing.

The emotional Instagram post, originally shared in April 2020, reflected on the influence her mother had on her life and the irreplaceable loss left behind.

Tamzin Outhwaite shares tribute to late mum

Tamzin posted a touching photo collage of her mother alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Two years ago today, we lost you,” she wrote. “Mum, you have no idea how much you are missed. How many lives you touched and how proud I am of you.”

Tamzin continued, saying, “You have taught me so much, and I strive to be like you, Mum. What a lucky girl I was growing up with you as my guide.”

Anna Santis died suddenly of a heart attack in April 2018 at the age of 67, while living in Spain.

Tamzin has frequently spoken about the pain of losing her and how it’s shaped her approach to motherhood. Speaking to MailOnline, she recalled her mum’s positive outlook, saying Anna encouraged her to embrace every opportunity.

Tamzin revealed that she now passes on the same message to her daughters.

‘I thought she would always be alive’

On Mother’s Day 2020, Tamzin posted another poignant message, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day, Mummy. Love you and miss you so much.”

She revealed how difficult her first Mother’s Day without her mum had been. “It’s been far tougher than I could ever have imagined. I struggled with holding back tears in front of [my children], knowing when they see me cry, they cry.”

Tamzin, now 55, has continued to speak candidly about the long-lasting impact of her mother’s death.

In 2022, during her appearance on Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof, she admitted that part of her still imagines her mum is alive.

“I thought she would always be alive. She’d be the last person to go,” she told fellow participants Gabby Logan and Chelcee Grimes. “I do still now think she is living in Spain, where she was, and happy. I just pretend, in my head.”

